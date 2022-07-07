Zephany Nurse's kidnapper Lavona Solomon due before parole board on Friday
The woman who stole three-day-old Zephany Nurse from her mother's bedside at Groote Schuur Hospital in 1997 will on Friday faces a parole board hearing in the Western Cape.
Lavona Solomons, who became known as 'Steel Ma' during her criminal trial and maintained her innocence throughout, was jailed for ten years in 2016, following her conviction for kidnapping, fraud and violating the Children's Act.
Solomon and her husband Michael had raised Zephany as their own child for 17 years, but in 2015 a chance meeting with Nurse's biological sister, a fellow pupil at Zwaanswyk High School, revealed the teenager's true identity.
In 2017, Zephany (who at the time went by Miche Solomon) told Cape Talk's John Maytham that while she did not condone Lavona's actions, she was the only mother she had ever known and that she had taken good care of her.
"I'm not trying to justify what she did," said Nurse at the time.
However, in an interview with CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne last month, Nurse said she hadn't been to visit Solomon in prison for more than two years and admitted their relationship was difficult.
She also said that she now prefers to be addressed as Zephany.
RELATED: 'I'm not trying to justify what she did,' Zephany Nurse in her own words
Solomon's parole hearing coincides with the recent release of a documentary about the Zephany Nurse case, called 'Girl Taken'.
The film features interviews with the Nurse family, Lavona's husband Michael and Zephany herself.
Morne and Celeste Nurse, who divorced after their daughter's kidnapping, but remarried in 2020 will join Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast on CapeTalk this Saturday at 8am.
RELATED: Doccie another step in my healing process says Zephany Nurse: 'a story of hope'
More from Local
What the request for the release of WC's 'most wanted' reveals about morality
Lester Kiewit spoke to conflict analyst, Geoffrey Mamputa about morality and the impact the arrest of Western Cape's most wanted man may have on Khayelitsha residents.Read More
MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family'
The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process, I have learned invaluable lessons about myself and the cause of the organisation.Read More
How gentrification impacts the CT's Bo-Kaap
Lester Kiewet spoke to a master’s researcher at the University of the Western Cape Aidan Africa about the gentrification of Bo-Kaap, and how development can be balanced with protecting a space's history.Read More
Who's likely to take over from Boris Johnson as Prime Minister?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Helen Seeney, Deutsche Welle's Inside Europe producer, about this week's update on what is happening in Europe.Read More
How should government transform rail in SA?
Lester Kiewit spoke to Dr Mathetha Mokonyama from the Transport Systems and Operations division at the CSIR about the recent SA Transport Conference 2022, and key takeaways where rail in SA is concerned.Read More
Former 7de Laan actor Denver Vraagom spins his favourite tracks on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Man accused of 'continuously whipping' horse faces jail time if found guilty
The pony is now safe and in the care of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA’s Horse Care Unit after being resuced on Wednesday.Read More
'Absolutely pointless' - KAG slams R1bn wasted on Koeberg's unit 2
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Peter Becker from the Koeberg Alliance Group, on the status of unit 2 at the Koeberg power station.Read More
Jail a very real threat for serial traffic fine offenders warns CoCT
In the first five months of this year, City Traffic Officers executed 30, 924 warrants.Read More