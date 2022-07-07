What the request for the release of WC's 'most wanted' reveals about morality





Western Cape's 'most wanted man' Yanga Nyalara was arrested on Monday. He faces six charges of murder involving 19 people.

Also known as 'Bara', the 30-year-old man and Khayelitsha resident - now previously wanted for a string of serious and violent crimes, including multiple killings in the township last year, has also been charged with attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as dealing in drugs.

Though one may be quick to respond to this with relief - that a violent criminal has been put behind bars, some Khayelitsha residents have become fearful that Nyalara's arrest may open the door for other criminals to terrorise the community.

Nyalara, who had also been a teacher, was seen by some as a protector and provider, in the absence of a failing state, such that some have even called for his release.

This provides interesting conversations on the question of personal and societal morality - when a community sees people like Nyalara as those who can fill a void left by unsatisfactory state services such as the police.

Conflict analyst, Geoffrey Mamputa said that though this may be seen as morally wrong, it is the reality of the people living in these areas where crime runs rampant, but the police do little or are incapacitated to attend to the crisis.

Mamputa also noted that Nyalara's arrest may result in smaller gangsters feeling that they have the right to wreak havoc in his absence, in the name of protecting the community.

Bara, because he knows that area, has got control over the entire area. So, where the government cannot reach, or is not prepared to reach, or makes no effort to reach, then, security mechanisms, or protection mechanisms emerge from those communities. Geoffrey Mamputa, conflict analyst

Mamputa further argued that this may cause some to feel uncomfortable, yet the nature of the influence and the state-provider-replacement that some gang members have in their respective communities forces some to accept things they otherwise wouldn't morally accept.

You may not feel comfortable with the decision, but that is the reality between my family starving or me starving. So, many of our people are caught up in that situation where reality forces them to accepting that they would not morally approve of. We still are a fairly moral society [but] you still feel that people say 'eish, I'm not happy about how I got this food but, ay, that's the only way I could go'. Geoffrey Mamputa, conflict analyst

Nyalara has denied a request for bail after making his first court appearance on Monday, and is set to go on trial on 18 August.

