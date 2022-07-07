‘She is on her own’ - expert on withdrawal of Mkhwebane’s appeal application
Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka has withdrawn Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s application to reverse the her suspension on Thursday.
Mkhwebane’s appeal application was submitted to the Western Cape High Court in a bid to halt her impeachment proceedings and end her suspension by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
However, in a turn of events, Gcaleka withdrew Mkwebane’s plea, stating that the application was not authorised by her office.
Mandy Weiner spoke to legal analyst, Mpumelelo Zikalala on where the reversal of her appeal application leaves the currently-suspended public protector.
Zikalala said Mkhwebane will have to defend this matter all by herself and incur the sum of legal costs in her personal capacity.
He added that because the matters concern her, she is well within her rights to challenge the suspension.
Yes she is suspended but she is still the public protector of South Africa.Mpumelelo Zikalala, legal analyst
Listen to the audio for more:
This article first appeared on 702 : ‘She is on her own’ - expert on withdrawal of Mkhwebane’s appeal application
