Russians truly believe West to be 'bunch of perverts, engaged in homosexuality'
To foreign ears, Russian propaganda seems too bizarre to be believed, however, according to history expert Professor Irina Filatova of UKZN, most Russians sincerely believe the lies.
Lies such as Ukraine is not a real country and is ruled by Nazis; and that it was about to destroy Russia with the help of Nato, but Russian president, Vladimir Putin’s 'special military operation' saved the country.
“The majority of the population do sincerely believe the Russia propaganda,” said Filatova, who was speaking to Refilwe Moloto.
“That Western civilisation is dying out. That they’re a bunch of perverts, all engaged in homosexuality. That we are good people. That the victory will be ours.”
Filatova said she has often heard how Russians believe they were on the verge of extinction.
“The majority is sure that Nato and Ukraine were going to attack Russia, and that Putin’s troops prevented that attack by hours. Some tell me they were on the verge of extinction, that there would be no Russia.”
