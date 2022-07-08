Cape Town City Guide: Try something different this weekend





We’re seven months into the year and at this stage its natural to feel a bit of a mid-year slump.

Why don't you take a break from your routine this weekend and try something different?

Treat your significant other to a date night, or spend some time connecting with friends and enjoy what the beautiful city has to offer.

SPIER WINE FARM

The vineyards in Cape Town are honestly unbeatable, and there are few things better than a glass of wine after a long week. Spier Wine Farm offers a Sip and Soup tasting.

Now make a booking and cozy up with someone special.

COBRA EXPERIENCE

Cape Town has some of the best views in the world.

You can not experience the views in style. Rent one of these beautiful classic cars with the Cobra experience and take a leisurely drive down the scenic routes of the Cape.

ZEITZ MUSEUM OF CONTEMPORARY ART AFRICA

While Cape Town’s views are art in their own right, if you’d enjoy something a bit more contemporary, take a wander around the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa at the V&A Waterfront.

DEN ANKER

If you’re around the V&A Waterfront and looking for a bite, sample a taste of Belgium at Den Anker. Try some traditional Belgian beers or delicious homemade food against the picturesque backdrop of the Cape.

THE BLACK SHEEP RESTAURANT

When you're looking for an eatery, the vibe is just as important as the food - and thankfully the Black Sheep Restaurant offers both. With an ever-changing menu, its guaranteed to help break the routine.

THE ICE STATION GRANDWEST CASINO AND ENTERTAINMENT WORLD

While dinner and a drive are always fun ways to spend your time, sometimes what you really need is to stretch your legs and get your heart rate up. Whether going with a partner, a friend, or the family, strapping on some ice skates is an ideal way to spend time with the people you love.

LIVE MUSIC AT CAFÉ ROUX

Feel the Sunday vibes this weekend with some live music from Steve Umculo at Café Roux in Noordhoek. His unique brand of Afro-centric music and contagious positivity are the perfect way to round off your weekend.

