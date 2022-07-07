MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family'
OPINION
The concept of a home or rather the reality of home means something different to all of us. Some cringe at the thought of home, and others feel a sense of purpose and acceptance at the thought of home.
The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the latter definition of home, a place of acceptance and purpose. I have been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family for almost nine years. And in the process, I have learned invaluable lessons about myself and the cause of the organisation. It was incumbent on me to reflect on this moment, as I step down as the Head of Advocacy and Thought-Leadership of the BMF.
For the most part, I have been running away from the BMF stable because I always held the view that it was my father’s space, and I had no business “sharing” the same environment. The transformational force of attraction pulled me into the environment, and the organisation found me and embraced me. Since the death of my late father Lot Ndlovu, the BMF descended into my life and my family’s life without permission, because of what my father meant to the organisation.
There are indeed key leaders in the BMF who have played a vital role in my development as a leader today.
Mncane Mthunzi, who has been a present older brother and keen engager, Prof. Bonang Mohale, who challenged us to put the organisation first, Mam Cecilia Khuzwayo, for being a stern sounding board, Prof. Wiseman Nkuhlu, for displaying what it means to be a consensus-building leader, Bab Jabu Hlongwane, for walking the road with me, Zeth Malele, whose humour and enunciation resembles my father, Vusi Sithole, for always supporting the legacy of my father, Busi Mavuso, who encouraged me to fully immerse myself, Dudu Msomi, who enthused me to believe in my leadership, Maemo Kobe, for allowing us to be part of the restructuring process of the Head office, Andile Nomlala, for giving me space to articulate the views of the organisation and to drive thought leadership in the public domain, Dr Reuel Khoza, for inspiring us to mind our thoughts, and Bab Eric Mafuna, the founder of the BMF, for instilling cathedral thinking into my leadership arsenal.
I have a lot to thank my late father for when it comes to learning what leadership is and how it should apply itself.
In the early 1990s, when the winds of change were blowing and the wheels of transformation were in top gear, I had the privilege of being exposed to business and leadership practice by my father. Almost daily, there would be something about the BMF and something about Nedcor (currently known as Nedbank Group).
As a boy, I would watch my father shave and dress up in a suit or traditional attire, requesting me to hand him over his briefcase, which had an important tool, his diary. I would often be taken to meetings and engagements, where I would witness quality debate, with very little comprehension. The boardroom also became a powerful symbol in my head, where leaders meet and discuss pertinent issues. We would also sit around the TV or radio and listen to him articulate the BMF position on affirmative action. My older siblings would phone in to ask him a question or two, and you could almost sense his joy in answering those questions.
The leadership model I grew up under had four components: a suit, a briefcase, a diary, and a boardroom. This model was underpinned by my father’s leadership philosophy of courage and compassion. This model represents the true nature of power, where you project a particular posture in how you dress, by carrying a diary of ideas and sitting in a boardroom where key decisions must be made. This model challenges us to think about how best we can show up in decision-making spaces and highlights that we must always bring the best ideas to the fore, and not fear robust engagements.
The Black Management Forum, therefore, is an idea, and not a person. No one person can ever be larger than the organisation and its mandate. It is the mandate that dictates and sets the tone for members to follow suit. This BMF idea is anchored on creating a home for black professionals who can express themselves and build their confidence. The values of the organisation seek to replicate themselves throughout society. The BMF stands as the vanguard of transformation, and as a bridge for successive generational leaders.
I have been greatly favoured, and deeply humbled by the role that has been entrusted to me by the BMF. I will remain a member of the Johannesburg branch, which is the oldest branch. The journey towards economic transformation cannot be discharged without thoughtfulness and courage.
The BMF in my view remains the chief instrument that will be used to reach our destination - a destination where black people will manage, control, and own the economy.
_Monde Ndlovu will be moving to African Leadership Development as a Consultant. You can follow him on Twitter @MondeLot_Ndlovu.
This article first appeared on EWN : MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_166200651_businessman-taking-off-shoes-after-work-at-home.html?vti=lsu0bbdwytpkkxx7vf-1-3
More from Opinion
[WATCH] 'Soft life guru' promotes Flying Fish hard seltzer
Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle explains why the Flying Fish campaign is her advertising hero - on The Money ShowRead More
Eskom wage deal: 'No one is happy'
Mandy Wiener spoke to Theto Mahlakoana - senior political reporter at Eyewitness News about Eskom's wage bill agreement.Read More
Expect an interest rate hike of between 50 to 75 basis points in July - expert
Mandy Wiener spoke to Bianca Botes - director at Citadel Global.Read More
From Serena Williams to Dell - how to 'reverse engineer' your way to success
Ian Mann reviews 'Decoding Greatness: How the Best in the World Reverse Engineer Success' - on The Money ShowRead More
Cremora ad with trans woman 'a wasted opportunity', 'insult to inclusion'
Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle discuss Cremora's latest 'inclusive' TV advert.Read More
Guns from Namibia finding their way into South Africa
Lester Kiewit chats to Major-General Jeremy Vearey on guns being brought in from Namibia into South Africa.Read More
'I opened a Discovery Bank account just to get my Comair refund - nothing!'
What is going on with Comair and Discovery? Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show.Read More
How load shedding impacts people living with disabilities
Lester Kiewit spoke to to Alan Downey - executive director of Disability Info South Africa, about the impact of load shedding on people living with disabilities.Read More
South Africans must brace themselves for another fuel hike - AA
The knock-on effect on the cost of living is going to be substantial, said AA Spokesperson, Layton Beard, who was in conversation with Mandy Weiner.Read More
More from Local
What the request for the release of WC's 'most wanted' reveals about morality
Lester Kiewit spoke to conflict analyst, Geoffrey Mamputa about morality and the impact the arrest of Western Cape's most wanted man may have on Khayelitsha residents.Read More
Zephany Nurse's kidnapper Lavona Solomon due before parole board on Friday
Morne and Celeste Nurse join Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast this Saturday to talk about Solomon's parole hearing.Read More
How gentrification impacts the CT's Bo-Kaap
Lester Kiewet spoke to a master’s researcher at the University of the Western Cape Aidan Africa about the gentrification of Bo-Kaap, and how development can be balanced with protecting a space's history.Read More
Who's likely to take over from Boris Johnson as Prime Minister?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Helen Seeney, Deutsche Welle's Inside Europe producer, about this week's update on what is happening in Europe.Read More
How should government transform rail in SA?
Lester Kiewit spoke to Dr Mathetha Mokonyama from the Transport Systems and Operations division at the CSIR about the recent SA Transport Conference 2022, and key takeaways where rail in SA is concerned.Read More
Former 7de Laan actor Denver Vraagom spins his favourite tracks on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Man accused of 'continuously whipping' horse faces jail time if found guilty
The pony is now safe and in the care of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA’s Horse Care Unit after being resuced on Wednesday.Read More
'Absolutely pointless' - KAG slams R1bn wasted on Koeberg's unit 2
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Peter Becker from the Koeberg Alliance Group, on the status of unit 2 at the Koeberg power station.Read More
Jail a very real threat for serial traffic fine offenders warns CoCT
In the first five months of this year, City Traffic Officers executed 30, 924 warrants.Read More