Bidvest goes big in Australia with R1.8bn deal to buy cleaning company
Bidvest has announced the acquisition of an Australian cleaning services group for around R1.8 billion.
Listed on the JSE, the South African services, trading and distribution group operates on four continents.
BIC Services covers 3 250 sites across Australia, with a focus on corporate buildings.
Bidvest says the move is part of its strategy to bulk up its interests in facilities management.
Bidvest trading profits jump 25% - revenue up 13% to R50 billion
Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of Bidvest, Mpumi Madisa.
He asks how the company will co-exist with the food services business it started in Australia, now owned by Bidcorp which separated from Bidvest a few years ago.
They have been operating as two separate businesses since 2016... We co-exist in South Africa, so in the same way that you have Bidcorp operating here and Bidvest operating separately, that's exactly how that model will be in Australia.Mpumi Madisa, CEO - Bidvest
Bidcorp will rebrand... They're in multiple countries so that rebrand is taking a couple of years... We will be using the Bidvest name.Mpumi Madisa, CEO - Bidvest
Madisa says Bidvest is very excited about the future of the new business in Australia.
We've been very public about our strategy in terms of going offshore from a facilities management and a hygiene perspective...Mpumi Madisa, CEO - Bidvest
PHS [in the UK] was our first hygiene business out of South Africa; prior to that in 2017 we acquired Noonan in Ireland and they had a small footprint in the UK and they're a facilities management (FM) business, so this is our third one...Mpumi Madisa, CEO - Bidvest
We're focusing on executing on that strategy... BIC is a great business with a great management team... that is a deal breaker. They'll be able to operate independently and execute, and meet our expectations from a shareholder perspective.Mpumi Madisa, CEO - Bidvest
Australia has seen quite a few corporate deals out of South Africa fail.
Listen to Madisa explain how Bidvest has mitigated some of the risks of venturing back into the country:
