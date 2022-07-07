Man hands himself into police after body of woman discovered in Delft





© utah778/123rf.com

A man will appear in court on Friday charged with the murder of a mother of two. Her body was found dumped in Delft last week.

Tania Mbalo's remains were discovered on 27 June, wrapped in a recycling bag by a member of the public who noticed something floating in the water between the reeds.

A 33-year-old man is reported to have handed himself in to police on Wednesday after he was named in a social media post as a person of interest by the deceased's cousin.

The relative told the Daily Voice, "I tagged him on the post so he can see that we were looking for him."

Ms Mbalo, who had been staying with her cousin in Langa disappeared on Saturday 25 June.

The suspect will appear before Belville Magistrates' Court on Friday charged with murder.

