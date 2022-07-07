Boris Johnson resigns as leader of UK Conservative Party
JOHANNESBURG - Boris Johnson on Thursday officially announced his resignation as leader of the Conservative Party and said he would resign as UK’s prime minister once his replacement is found.
“It is clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader of that party, and therefore a new prime minister, and I agree that the process of choosing that new leader should begin now," Johnson said.
The 58-year-old bows out after three tumultuous years in charge.
His leadership was marked by Brexit, the COVID-19 pandemic and mounting scandals.
Johnson's resignation also follows a number of resignations this week from his top team in protest of his leadership.
This article first appeared on 702 : Boris Johnson resigns as leader of UK Conservative Party
More from World
Black death: German organisation 'uncovers' the cause of the infectious disease
John Maytham speaks to a German biochemist, Johannes Krause, about their research into the black death pandemic from 1346 to 1353.Read More
Wimbledon semi-final: It's going to be tricky for Djokovic - analyst
Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson, speaks to Africa about the Wimbledon finals.Read More
I refuse to criminalise abortion: US attorney
Refilwe speaks to Douglas County district attorney, Suzanne Valdez, about not prosecuting women seeking abortions.Read More
What's next for UK government after Boris Johnson's resignation?
Refilwe speaks to Simon Usherwood, a professor of politics and international studies at the Open University in the UK, about Boris Johnson's resignation.Read More
'Lion’s share of JSE returns comes from exposure to China, partly via Naspers'
Pieter Hundersmarck (Fund Manager, Flagship Asset Management) on listed SA businesses' dependence on China - on The Money ShowRead More
'Unless Putin stops us, we’ll get to Berlin' – Chechen parliament speaker
Refilwe Moloto spoke to international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Russians truly believe West to be 'bunch of perverts, engaged in homosexuality'
Most of the population genuinely believes Putin’s propaganda, said history expert and emeritus professor at UKZN - Prof Irina Filatova.Read More
Who's likely to take over from Boris Johnson as Prime Minister?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Helen Seeney, Deutsche Welle's Inside Europe producer, about this week's update on what is happening in Europe.Read More
Noam Chomsky warns US Supreme Court decisions will have dangerous consequences
John Maytham chats to American linguist, philosopher and political activist, Noam Chomsky, about the dangers of the most conservative US Supreme Court in 90 years.Read More