Stellies choir scores over 1 million views on YouTube for Greatest Showman cover
Congratulations are in order for the songbirds who make up the Stellenbosch University Choir.
A video of their cover of 'Never Enough' from the Greatest Showman has hit over 1 million views on YouTube.
The video has been watched 1, 191,854 times since being uploaded in October last year.
Posting on Facebook the Stellies choir said, "1 million views for Never Enough! Thank you for your support. We truly appreciate it."
The haunting rendition of the song was arranged by Tom Anderson under the direction of choir director Andre van der Merwe.
It's not the first time one of the choir's vids has hit the 1 million mark.
The choir's version of John Legend's 'All of Me' is currently sitting at over 3 million views, while its rendition of Baba Yethu from December 2018 has clocked a whopping 7.8 million watches.
RELATED: Check out the interview below with CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King and Stellenbosch University Choir director Andre van der Merwe:
