How to avoid being scammed amid rise in fraud and impersonation attacks





Money mules, forged documents and impersonation are heightening according to the South African Fraud Prevention Services (SAFPS).

The anti-fraud organisation says Gauteng has the highest recorded fraud activity, with Kwa-Zulu Natal coming a close second.

According to recently-released statistics by the organisation, money muling increased by 97 percent when comparing the first five months of 2022 to the same period in 2021.

Money muling is when fraudsters approach individuals asking for access to their bank accounts in order to complete a transaction and will pay the account holder in return. While an attractive offer for cash-strapped people, this type of criminal activity has been associated with human trafficking, money laundering and terrorism, said Van Schalkwyk.

He warned that consumers should never engage in the above as it is against the law and they would be considered complicit in the crime.

We are sitting with sophisticated people who want to make money from our data. Manie van Schalkwyk, executive director - South African Fraud Prevention Service

Van Schalkwyk says consumers can protect themselves by signing up for the SAFPS’s protective registration programme.

