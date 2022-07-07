'Unless Putin stops us, we’ll get to Berlin' – Chechen parliament speaker
The Ukrainian military is failing to stop Russian advances in its eastern regions and Russia now claims to be in complete control of the Luhansk province, after the fall of the province’s last city Lysychansk.
“The Ukrainian forces are doing worse and worse,” said international correspondent Adam Gilchrist, speaking to Refilwe Moloto.
“Maybe there is an inevitability about this if you take the Russian army with all their artillery. They are now getting their tactics spot-on, reducing parts of Ukraine to rubble, making them uninhabitable.
“This could be over, maybe, by Christmas.”
Russian rhetoric is also increasingly belligerent.
"The Chechen parliament speaker said: 'We will win! And unless President Putin stops us, we’ll get to Berlin!’"
