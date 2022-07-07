Musical theatre workshop gives youngsters a chance to discover new talents





All the world’s a stage for young songsters of tomorrow at Cape Town’s musical theatre workshop.

Established in 2010, the programme offers an educational and entertaining professional theatre experience to young people looking to surround themselves with all things musical theatre.

Amy MacIver chatted to organiser of the event, Duane Alexander, about what the workshop has to offer youngsters.

A lovely environment where you get to meet like-minded friends and make new friends and sort of find your tribe. Duane Alexander, Musical theatre professional

The week-long workshop will take place at Camps Bay High from 11-16 July and caters to four age groups, with their youngest members being five years old.

Prices start from R2 000 per week. Visit their website on how you can sign up.