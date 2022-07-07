Musical theatre workshop gives youngsters a chance to discover new talents
All the world’s a stage for young songsters of tomorrow at Cape Town’s musical theatre workshop.
Established in 2010, the programme offers an educational and entertaining professional theatre experience to young people looking to surround themselves with all things musical theatre.
Amy MacIver chatted to organiser of the event, Duane Alexander, about what the workshop has to offer youngsters.
A lovely environment where you get to meet like-minded friends and make new friends and sort of find your tribe.Duane Alexander, Musical theatre professional
The week-long workshop will take place at Camps Bay High from 11-16 July and caters to four age groups, with their youngest members being five years old.
Prices start from R2 000 per week. Visit their website on how you can sign up.
More from Lifestyle
Wimbledon semi-final: It's going to be tricky for Djokovic - analyst
Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson, speaks to Africa about the Wimbledon finals.Read More
How this chef's all-female led restaurant is making waves on the global scene
Refilwe Moloto spoke to chef and owner of Emazulwini restaurant, Mmabatho Molefe, about her menu that serves modern Zulu cuisine at V&A Waterfront's Makers Landing.Read More
I refuse to criminalise abortion: US attorney
Refilwe speaks to Douglas County district attorney, Suzanne Valdez, about not prosecuting women seeking abortions.Read More
How New Hope SA is fighting to end homelessness in Cape Town, for good
Refilwe Moloto spoke to the director of New Hope SA - Richard Bolland about the changes the organisation is bringing to the homeless community in Cape Town.Read More
What's next for UK government after Boris Johnson's resignation?
Refilwe speaks to Simon Usherwood, a professor of politics and international studies at the Open University in the UK, about Boris Johnson's resignation.Read More
SA Guide Dogs has fury friend to support your autistic child
Refilwe Moloto spoke to service dog and autism support dog trainer Adrian Naicker about the opening of applications and how these service animals can benefit autistic children.Read More
Unique business opportunity: 67 minutes of mentoring from top SA CEOs
Bruce Whitfield talks to Yolanda Cuba, founder of The Mentorship Boardroom, about this year's Mandela Day initiative.Read More
What can you do if telesales agent gets the sale by misleading you?
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up with Wesbank after a client unwittingly paid thousands for cover she didn't want.Read More
How to effectively plan for retirement
An Old Mutual executive gives advice and steps needed to retire comfortably.Read More