All striking Eskom staff return to work, stage 4 power cuts announced for Friday
CAPE TOWN - All striking Eskom workers have returned to work. The state-owned power utility on Thursday said stage four load shedding would be implemented throughout Friday.
Eskom said it was still required to continue implementing load shedding for the foreseeable future until the situation had been normalised.
Seven generation units have been returned to service since the utility’s last update.
Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “Six hundred megawatts of capacity from the Hidroelectrica de Cahora Bassa in Mozambique was returned to service, boosting available generation capacity. Over the next few days, nine generation units are anticipated to return to service, which will further improve generation capacity.”
Mantshantsha said emergency generation reserves, which had been extensively utilised to limit the stage of load shedding over the past two weeks, had been adequately replenished and would continue to be used to limit the stage of load shedding.
"We currently have 3,349 megawatts on planned maintenance, while another 16,865 megawatts of capacity are unavailable due to breakdowns. Eskom continues to closely monitor the system and will implement and communicate any changes as may be necessary.”
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 7, 2022
Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented throughout the day on Friday, thereafter reducing to
lower stages over the weekend pic.twitter.com/cahKjH1TSr
This article first appeared on EWN : All striking Eskom staff return to work, stage 4 power cuts announced for Friday
More from Business
What's next for UK government after Boris Johnson's resignation?
Refilwe speaks to Simon Usherwood, a professor of politics and international studies at the Open University in the UK, about Boris Johnson's resignation.Read More
'Lion’s share of JSE returns comes from exposure to China, partly via Naspers'
Pieter Hundersmarck (Fund Manager, Flagship Asset Management) on listed SA businesses' dependence on China - on The Money ShowRead More
Bidvest goes big in Australia with R1.8bn deal to buy cleaning company
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Mpumi Madisa, CEO of Bidvest.Read More
Unique business opportunity: 67 minutes of mentoring from top SA CEOs
Bruce Whitfield talks to Yolanda Cuba, founder of The Mentorship Boardroom, about this year's Mandela Day initiative.Read More
What can you do if telesales agent gets the sale by misleading you?
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up with Wesbank after a client unwittingly paid thousands for cover she didn't want.Read More
How to effectively plan for retirement
An Old Mutual executive gives advice and steps needed to retire comfortably.Read More
How pet parents have made the pet-care industry recession-proof
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Brett Rogers - culture lead at HaveYouHeard, about pet parents and the rising impact they have on the pet care industry.Read More
'Load shedding has potential to chase away foreign investment'
Africa Melane speaks to the senior executive attorney at MG Law, Jonathan White, about the impact of Eskom employees' unprotected protest on the economy.Read More
2022 tax season: what small businesses need to know
Africa Melane spoke to the director at Aretè Tax Specialists and Accountants Daniël Le Roux about how SMEs can prepare for this year’s SARS filing season.Read More
More from Local
Eight arrested for July unrest, security cluster reveals
Mandy Wiener speaks to Theto Mahlakoana, senior political reporter at EWN, about the 2021 July unrest.Read More
Al-Ghurbaah Foundation condemns MJC fatwa on homosexuality
The Al-Ghurbaah Foundation said that the Muslim community was starved of critical thinkers who could sit in the discomfort of a discussion around sexual and gender diversity without feeling that their masculinity was being threatened.Read More
Six-year-old Khaya Magadla's father calls out Joburg officials at memorial
Mandy Weiner speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo about the memorial service held for Khaya Magadla (6) who fell into a manhole in June.Read More
8 people arrested for inciting civil unrest in July last year - JCPS cluster
The cluster was updating reporters in Pretoria on the progress made in implementing the findings of the panel of experts that looked into the cause of the anarchy.Read More
Fuel hike affecting good Samaritan who freely transports the elderly in CT
Lester Kiewit spoke to Gerome Hendriks who uses his car to transport elderly people around Mitchells Plain, for free, whenever they need help getting somewhere.Read More
Cape Town City Guide: Try something different this weekend
Treat your significant other to a date night, or spend some time connecting with friends and enjoy what the beautiful city has to offer.Read More
A year after July unrest, KZN business owner hopes SA has learned lessons
It’s been one year since South Africa was gripped by deadly civil unrest and criminality, which claimed over 300 lives nationally in a matter of a week.Read More
July unrest: One year later - A look back at the riots that shook SA
A year after the July unrest in 2021 rocked South Africa, Eyewitness News looks back at its coverage of the riots and looting that unfolded in Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal.Read More
'Lion’s share of JSE returns comes from exposure to China, partly via Naspers'
Pieter Hundersmarck (Fund Manager, Flagship Asset Management) on listed SA businesses' dependence on China - on The Money ShowRead More