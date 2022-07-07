Streaming issues? Report here
All striking Eskom staff return to work, stage 4 power cuts announced for Friday

7 July 2022 4:29 PM
by Kevin Brandt
Tags:
Eskom
Wage strike
Load shedding

Eskom said it was still required to continue implementing load shedding for the foreseeable future until the situation had been normalised.

CAPE TOWN - All striking Eskom workers have returned to work. The state-owned power utility on Thursday said stage four load shedding would be implemented throughout Friday.

Eskom said it was still required to continue implementing load shedding for the foreseeable future until the situation had been normalised.

Seven generation units have been returned to service since the utility’s last update.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “Six hundred megawatts of capacity from the Hidroelectrica de Cahora Bassa in Mozambique was returned to service, boosting available generation capacity. Over the next few days, nine generation units are anticipated to return to service, which will further improve generation capacity.”

Mantshantsha said emergency generation reserves, which had been extensively utilised to limit the stage of load shedding over the past two weeks, had been adequately replenished and would continue to be used to limit the stage of load shedding.

"We currently have 3,349 megawatts on planned maintenance, while another 16,865 megawatts of capacity are unavailable due to breakdowns. Eskom continues to closely monitor the system and will implement and communicate any changes as may be necessary.”


This article first appeared on EWN : All striking Eskom staff return to work, stage 4 power cuts announced for Friday




7 July 2022 4:29 PM
by Kevin Brandt
Tags:
Eskom
Wage strike
Load shedding

