Black death: German organisation 'uncovers' the cause of the infectious disease
A German-based organisation called Max Planck Society believes it has made a historic breakthrough about black death - a bubonic plague pandemic that killed 200 million people in Eurasia.
The most fatal pandemic is believed to have killed people from the year 1346 to 1353.
The Max Planck Society for the Advancement of Science is an independent non-governmental and non-profit association of German research institutes in Munich.
Archaeologists from the organisation, Johannes Krause, joined CapeTalk's John Maytham virtually, and told him that they made a breakthrough in identifying the type of a pandemic that killed people centuries ago.
Krause added that they had tools and data to uncover the link.
We actually looked at ancient skeletons that were already found more than 100 years ago in a site that is very close to Bishkek, which is the capital of Kyrgyzstan and they were found on a cemetery together with grey stones that dates to the myths of 14th century.Johannes Krause, German biochemist - Max Planck Society
We had access to the bones that were uncovered hundreds of years ago, they were kept in a museum at St Petersburg, and we analysed those skeletons for traces on those ancient pathogens from three individuals, which was good enough to get coverage and place them to a family tree.Johannes Krause, German biochemist - Max Planck Society
