Black death: German organisation 'uncovers' the cause of the infectious disease

Latest Local
Eight arrested for July unrest, security cluster reveals Mandy Wiener speaks to Theto Mahlakoana, senior political reporter at EWN, about the 2021 July unrest. 8 July 2022 1:53 PM
Al-Ghurbaah Foundation condemns MJC fatwa on homosexuality The Al-Ghurbaah Foundation said that the Muslim community was starved of critical thinkers who could sit in the discomfort of a di... 8 July 2022 1:33 PM
Six-year-old Khaya Magadla's father calls out Joburg officials at memorial Mandy Weiner speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo about the memorial service held for Khaya Magadla (6) who fell... 8 July 2022 1:29 PM
View all Local
I refuse to criminalise abortion: US attorney Refilwe speaks to Douglas County district attorney, Suzanne Valdez, about not prosecuting women seeking abortions. 8 July 2022 9:54 AM
What's next for UK government after Boris Johnson's resignation? Refilwe speaks to Simon Usherwood, a professor of politics and international studies at the Open University in the UK, about Boris... 8 July 2022 8:55 AM
Manyi: The day of Zuma's arrest is one of the darkest in SA's history The foundation is marking a year since Zuma was jailed for contempt of court in July 2021. 7 July 2022 3:58 PM
View all Politics
'Lion’s share of JSE returns comes from exposure to China, partly via Naspers' Pieter Hundersmarck (Fund Manager, Flagship Asset Management) on listed SA businesses' dependence on China - on The Money Show 7 July 2022 10:39 PM
Bidvest goes big in Australia with R1.8bn deal to buy cleaning company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Mpumi Madisa, CEO of Bidvest. 7 July 2022 9:12 PM
Unique business opportunity: 67 minutes of mentoring from top SA CEOs Bruce Whitfield talks to Yolanda Cuba, founder of The Mentorship Boardroom, about this year's Mandela Day initiative. 7 July 2022 9:00 PM
View all Business
Wimbledon semi-final: It's going to be tricky for Djokovic - analyst Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson, speaks to Africa about the Wimbledon finals. 8 July 2022 11:09 AM
How this chef's all-female led restaurant is making waves on the global scene Refilwe Moloto spoke to chef and owner of Emazulwini restaurant, Mmabatho Molefe, about her menu that serves modern Zulu cuisine a... 8 July 2022 10:22 AM
I refuse to criminalise abortion: US attorney Refilwe speaks to Douglas County district attorney, Suzanne Valdez, about not prosecuting women seeking abortions. 8 July 2022 9:54 AM
View all Lifestyle
Springboks make massive squad reshuffle for second test against Wales The Springboks made 19 changes to their match-day squad 23 including 6 uncapped players with Handre Pollard handed the captaincy. 5 July 2022 2:00 PM
'We got R2, a pie & Coke and I saved that money' - Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Rudolf Straeuli, CEO at Lions Rugby about his financial secrets and money habits. 5 July 2022 7:33 AM
Springboks beat Wales at the death in pulsating high-scoring clash at Loftus Damian Willemse slotted the match-winning penalty to clinch a 32-29 win to give South Africa a 1-0 lead in the three match test s... 2 July 2022 7:41 PM
View all Sport
Stellies choir scores over 1 million views on YouTube for Greatest Showman cover The video has been watched 1, 191,854 times since being uploaded in October last year. 7 July 2022 2:52 PM
Former 7de Laan actor Denver Vraagom spins his favourite tracks on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 7 July 2022 11:02 AM
Elvis: Will new biopic get you all shook up or should it be returned to sender? Sara-Jayne King and movie reviewer Gayle Edmunds chat about the Baz Lurhman-directed Elvis Presley biopic, 'Elvis'. 4 July 2022 2:42 PM
View all Entertainment
Black death: German organisation 'uncovers' the cause of the infectious disease John Maytham speaks to a German biochemist, Johannes Krause, about their research into the black death pandemic from 1346 to 1353.... 8 July 2022 12:34 PM
Wimbledon semi-final: It's going to be tricky for Djokovic - analyst Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson, speaks to Africa about the Wimbledon finals. 8 July 2022 11:09 AM
'Unless Putin stops us, we’ll get to Berlin' – Chechen parliament speaker Refilwe Moloto spoke to international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 7 July 2022 4:17 PM
View all World
How to effectively plan for retirement An Old Mutual executive gives advice and steps needed to retire comfortably. 7 July 2022 5:43 PM
[WATCH] Nigerian official bizarrely fakes fainting when grilled about corruption Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 July 2022 12:22 PM
Southern Sun selling majority stake in top Nigeria business hotel Motheo Khoaripe interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 30 June 2022 8:03 PM
View all Africa
Russians truly believe West to be 'bunch of perverts, engaged in homosexuality' Most of the population genuinely believes Putin’s propaganda, said history expert and emeritus professor at UKZN - Prof Irina Fila... 7 July 2022 2:44 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family' The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process,... 7 July 2022 1:44 PM
[WATCH] 'Soft life guru' promotes Flying Fish hard seltzer Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle explains why the Flying Fish campaign is her advertising hero - on The Money Show 6 July 2022 9:19 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Black death: German organisation 'uncovers' the cause of the infectious disease

8 July 2022 12:34 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Germany
Eurasian
black death

John Maytham speaks to a German biochemist, Johannes Krause, about their research into the black death pandemic from 1346 to 1353.

A German-based organisation called Max Planck Society believes it has made a historic breakthrough about black death - a bubonic plague pandemic that killed 200 million people in Eurasia.

The most fatal pandemic is believed to have killed people from the year 1346 to 1353.

The Max Planck Society for the Advancement of Science is an independent non-governmental and non-profit association of German research institutes in Munich.

Archaeologists from the organisation, Johannes Krause, joined CapeTalk's John Maytham virtually, and told him that they made a breakthrough in identifying the type of a pandemic that killed people centuries ago.

Krause added that they had tools and data to uncover the link.

We actually looked at ancient skeletons that were already found more than 100 years ago in a site that is very close to Bishkek, which is the capital of Kyrgyzstan and they were found on a cemetery together with grey stones that dates to the myths of 14th century.

Johannes Krause, German biochemist - Max Planck Society

We had access to the bones that were uncovered hundreds of years ago, they were kept in a museum at St Petersburg, and we analysed those skeletons for traces on those ancient pathogens from three individuals, which was good enough to get coverage and place them to a family tree.

Johannes Krause, German biochemist - Max Planck Society

Listen to the audio for more.




8 July 2022 12:34 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Germany
Eurasian
black death

