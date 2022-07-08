A year after July unrest, KZN business owner hopes SA has learned lessons
DURBAN - It’s been one year since South Africa was gripped by deadly civil unrest and criminality, which claimed over 300 lives nationally in a matter of a week.
What started out as protests against the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma for defying an apex court order, soon turned out to be widescale rioting and looting.
The violence and bloodbath mainly occurred in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal but the epicentre was eThekwini.
READ MORE: • 'SA going back and not forward': Emotional scars linger a year after July unrest • A year after July unrest, eThekwini businesses still in recovery • July unrest: One year later - A look back at the riots that shook SA
The Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry estimates that businesses in the city suffered losses amounting to R70 billion and counting.
Small businesses like the Country Pharmacy in the relatively unknown coastal town of Umkomaas were not left unscathed.
When Eyewitness News visited Umkomaas in July last year, the small town, like many other communities in eThekwini resembled the aftermath of a warzone.
There has been an improvement since then but some tarred roads here are still stained with black marks from burnt tyres.
While many property owners have started rebuilding, graffiti can still be seen outside the walls of retail outlets that have not recovered from last year’s devastation.
Sathia Padayachee, a local pharmacist, details the events of last year as harrowing.
"At that stage, I wasn't even sure what was going to happen, how I was going to get there, what was I going to get money from," Padayachee said.
Padayachee is among some business owners in the area who have managed to start over.
She said that while the unrest hit her hard in the pocket there was no room for giving up.
"My patients depend on me, especially all the chronic patients who needed their meds and they've been depending on me for so many years. I just thought I can't let them down, I have to start again, I have to get back and do what I have to do."
Padayachee has operated her business for 37 years.
She said that she was optimistic that the country had learnt its lesson from the unrest and the impact of poor policing on small businesses as she prepares for her retirement.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: If you want to loot, you don't have to burn it - KZN owner's shop left in ashes
This article first appeared on EWN : A year after July unrest, KZN business owner hopes SA has learned lessons
Source : Supplied
