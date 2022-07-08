I refuse to criminalise abortion: US attorney
- 88 elected prosecutors vowed not to prosecute women who undertook abortions
- Valdez has vowed not to prosecute women who had abortions in her county
The Supreme Court in the United States decided by a 6-3 majority to uphold Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy
This comes after the state of Mississippi initially triggered laws to have abortions banned in the state.
The majority opinion reversed two key decisions protecting access to abortion: 1973’s Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which were in 1992.
This has sparked outrage and controversy in America and the world over.
Over 80 elected prosecutors, who are mostly district attorneys and attorney generals, pledged not to prosecute abortion cases.
Douglas County district attorney, Suzanne Valde, is one of them.
We knew, we had the leak, we figured that this was going to happen but when it actually happened there was shock. There was just outcry... I personally was saddened but I wanted to take a stand and be clear on my position from the very beginning...Suzanne Valdez - Douglas County district attorney
Valdez said she held public safety and health in high regard.
Using my prosecutorial discretion, I would refuse to prosecute either women who had abortions or providers who provided abortions... I didn't feel criminalising a personal health choice was something that was okay to do...Suzanne Valdez - Douglas County district attorney
Valdez hopes to keep the Constitution as it is - which allows women to have reasonable abortions.
Scroll up and listen to the audio clip attached.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/stunningart/stunningart1908/stunningart190800014/136600868-feminist-hands-holding-a-protest-banner-with-the-message-my-body-my-choice-over-a-crowded-street-hum.jpg
