SA Guide Dogs has fury friend to support your autistic child
The South African Guide Dogs Association has opened applications for children with autism to get specially trained autism support dogs, to help them with their day-to-day lives.
Refilwe Moloto spoke to service dog and autism support dog trainer Adrian Naicker about the opening of applications and how these service animals can benefit autistic children.
Service animals can play an essential role in people's.
The association's primary goal with its autism support dogs is to ensure the autistic children feels safe in potentially overwhelming situations.
Moreover, the dogs have traits that ensure they will be calm and patient in any situation, which can allow the child to find companionship and safety, while also helping them gain confidence in public.
Applications are open for children aged between 5 and 12 and an instructor would assess the child, the family, and the dog to find the best fit.
To find out more, listen to the full audio above.
