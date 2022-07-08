How New Hope SA is fighting to end homelessness in Cape Town, for good
Although there are shelters in the country that provide the homeless with housing, this is often a short-term solution, with many unable to house people in need for longer periods.
Non-profit organisation, New Hope SA is trying to do something a little different with its aim to end homelessness in Cape Town. The organisation helps those living on the streets work their way back into independence and reintegrate into society.
Currently, New Hope SA has two transitional houses that house 10 people per house but has the goal to open a transitional house in every suburb in the Mother City.
These houses operate in a much more intimate way than the traditional homeless shelters as they function more as a family unit to help begin the healing journey for those in desperate situations.
The organisation does this not only by physically providing a safe space for those living on the streets, but also through several programmes to aid in their healing journey and to help them deal with their past traumas and struggles for a period ranging from six to 36 months.
Our programme focuses on both the therapeutic side of things, as well as a work-based programme where you are learning skills and, then, receiving healing from the trauma that you've experienced in your past. Essentially, someone can be on that journey for up to thirty-six months before they have fully healed, before they have learnt enough skills to make it in some type of independence outside of our house.Richard Bolland, director - New Hope SA
