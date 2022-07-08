What's next for UK government after Boris Johnson's resignation?





Boris Johnson has paved the way to step down as the UK Prime Minister

Inflation in the UK is at an all-time high

Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Boris Johnson/ Twitter

The United Kingdom's (UK) political outlook hangs in the balance.

This comes after Boris Johnson resigned as a member of the Conservative Party after mounting pressure to throw in the towel.

More than 40 ministers, including three cabinet members, have quit the UK government this week alone.

Inflation in the UK has reached an all-time high and there's a likelihood of a recession.

As the leader of the largest party, Boris Johnson had the right to be Prime Minister. Whilst he hasn't said, 'I resign as Prime Minister', he has effectively started the process for his replacement. Simon Usherwood - professor of politics and international studies at the Open University in the UK

Johnson hasn't formally said that he is stepping down, however, he has handed the rights to the Conservative Party to elect a new leader.

It seems like every single Conservative MP [Member of Parliament] feels in their heart that they are the person to lead the country through this. Simon Usherwood - professor of politics and international studies at the Open University in the UK

The reason this process might take some time, is the fact that there isn't an obvious successor to take over as Prime Minister.

Scroll up and listen to the audio clip attached above for more.