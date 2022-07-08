What's next for UK government after Boris Johnson's resignation?
- Boris Johnson has paved the way to step down as the UK Prime Minister
- Inflation in the UK is at an all-time high
The United Kingdom's (UK) political outlook hangs in the balance.
This comes after Boris Johnson resigned as a member of the Conservative Party after mounting pressure to throw in the towel.
More than 40 ministers, including three cabinet members, have quit the UK government this week alone.
Inflation in the UK has reached an all-time high and there's a likelihood of a recession.
As the leader of the largest party, Boris Johnson had the right to be Prime Minister. Whilst he hasn't said, 'I resign as Prime Minister', he has effectively started the process for his replacement.Simon Usherwood - professor of politics and international studies at the Open University in the UK
Johnson hasn't formally said that he is stepping down, however, he has handed the rights to the Conservative Party to elect a new leader.
It seems like every single Conservative MP [Member of Parliament] feels in their heart that they are the person to lead the country through this.Simon Usherwood - professor of politics and international studies at the Open University in the UK
The reason this process might take some time, is the fact that there isn't an obvious successor to take over as Prime Minister.
Scroll up and listen to the audio clip attached above for more.
More from World
Black death: German organisation 'uncovers' the cause of the infectious disease
John Maytham speaks to a German biochemist, Johannes Krause, about their research into the black death pandemic from 1346 to 1353.Read More
Wimbledon semi-final: It's going to be tricky for Djokovic - analyst
Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson, speaks to Africa about the Wimbledon finals.Read More
I refuse to criminalise abortion: US attorney
Refilwe speaks to Douglas County district attorney, Suzanne Valdez, about not prosecuting women seeking abortions.Read More
'Lion’s share of JSE returns comes from exposure to China, partly via Naspers'
Pieter Hundersmarck (Fund Manager, Flagship Asset Management) on listed SA businesses' dependence on China - on The Money ShowRead More
'Unless Putin stops us, we’ll get to Berlin' – Chechen parliament speaker
Refilwe Moloto spoke to international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Boris Johnson resigns as leader of UK Conservative Party
Johnson's resignation follows a number of resignations this week from his top team in protest of his leadership.Read More
Russians truly believe West to be 'bunch of perverts, engaged in homosexuality'
Most of the population genuinely believes Putin’s propaganda, said history expert and emeritus professor at UKZN - Prof Irina Filatova.Read More
Who's likely to take over from Boris Johnson as Prime Minister?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Helen Seeney, Deutsche Welle's Inside Europe producer, about this week's update on what is happening in Europe.Read More
Noam Chomsky warns US Supreme Court decisions will have dangerous consequences
John Maytham chats to American linguist, philosopher and political activist, Noam Chomsky, about the dangers of the most conservative US Supreme Court in 90 years.Read More
More from Business
'Lion’s share of JSE returns comes from exposure to China, partly via Naspers'
Pieter Hundersmarck (Fund Manager, Flagship Asset Management) on listed SA businesses' dependence on China - on The Money ShowRead More
Bidvest goes big in Australia with R1.8bn deal to buy cleaning company
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Mpumi Madisa, CEO of Bidvest.Read More
Unique business opportunity: 67 minutes of mentoring from top SA CEOs
Bruce Whitfield talks to Yolanda Cuba, founder of The Mentorship Boardroom, about this year's Mandela Day initiative.Read More
What can you do if telesales agent gets the sale by misleading you?
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up with Wesbank after a client unwittingly paid thousands for cover she didn't want.Read More
How to effectively plan for retirement
An Old Mutual executive gives advice and steps needed to retire comfortably.Read More
All striking Eskom staff return to work, stage 4 power cuts announced for Friday
Eskom said it was still required to continue implementing load shedding for the foreseeable future until the situation had been normalised.Read More
How pet parents have made the pet-care industry recession-proof
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Brett Rogers - culture lead at HaveYouHeard, about pet parents and the rising impact they have on the pet care industry.Read More
'Load shedding has potential to chase away foreign investment'
Africa Melane speaks to the senior executive attorney at MG Law, Jonathan White, about the impact of Eskom employees' unprotected protest on the economy.Read More
2022 tax season: what small businesses need to know
Africa Melane spoke to the director at Aretè Tax Specialists and Accountants Daniël Le Roux about how SMEs can prepare for this year’s SARS filing season.Read More
More from Politics
Eight arrested for July unrest, security cluster reveals
Mandy Wiener speaks to Theto Mahlakoana, senior political reporter at EWN, about the 2021 July unrest.Read More
I refuse to criminalise abortion: US attorney
Refilwe speaks to Douglas County district attorney, Suzanne Valdez, about not prosecuting women seeking abortions.Read More
Manyi: The day of Zuma's arrest is one of the darkest in SA's history
The foundation is marking a year since Zuma was jailed for contempt of court in July 2021.Read More
Nomvula Mokonyane to take state capture findings against her on review
Former premier and minister Nomvula Mokonyane has described the state capture commission's report as subjective, accusing its chairperson, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, and some members of the commission’s legal team of meddling in politics.Read More
Eskom wage deal: 'No one is happy'
Mandy Wiener spoke to Theto Mahlakoana - senior political reporter at Eyewitness News about Eskom's wage bill agreement.Read More
Only SAns hold the power to vote for alternative party other than ANC: Holomisa
Clement Manyathela spoke to the leader of the United Democratic Movement (UDM), Bantu Holomisa, about the role of opposition parties in South Africa.Read More
'Politricking with Tshidi Madia': Gordhan puts De Ruyter on pedestal - Mokonyane
In an exclusive interview with Tshidi Madia, ANC NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane lays into the public enterprises minister for his treatment of the country's power emergency.Read More
Unions knew if they followed proper legal process they'd never get 7% from Eskom
Bruce Whitfield talks to employment practice specialist Hugo Pienaar about the strike at Eskom and subsequent wage increase.Read More
Cremora ad with trans woman 'a wasted opportunity', 'insult to inclusion'
Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle discuss Cremora's latest 'inclusive' TV advert.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Wimbledon semi-final: It's going to be tricky for Djokovic - analyst
Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson, speaks to Africa about the Wimbledon finals.Read More
How this chef's all-female led restaurant is making waves on the global scene
Refilwe Moloto spoke to chef and owner of Emazulwini restaurant, Mmabatho Molefe, about her menu that serves modern Zulu cuisine at V&A Waterfront's Makers Landing.Read More
I refuse to criminalise abortion: US attorney
Refilwe speaks to Douglas County district attorney, Suzanne Valdez, about not prosecuting women seeking abortions.Read More
How New Hope SA is fighting to end homelessness in Cape Town, for good
Refilwe Moloto spoke to the director of New Hope SA - Richard Bolland about the changes the organisation is bringing to the homeless community in Cape Town.Read More
SA Guide Dogs has fury friend to support your autistic child
Refilwe Moloto spoke to service dog and autism support dog trainer Adrian Naicker about the opening of applications and how these service animals can benefit autistic children.Read More
Unique business opportunity: 67 minutes of mentoring from top SA CEOs
Bruce Whitfield talks to Yolanda Cuba, founder of The Mentorship Boardroom, about this year's Mandela Day initiative.Read More
What can you do if telesales agent gets the sale by misleading you?
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up with Wesbank after a client unwittingly paid thousands for cover she didn't want.Read More
How to effectively plan for retirement
An Old Mutual executive gives advice and steps needed to retire comfortably.Read More
Musical theatre workshop gives youngsters a chance to discover new talents
Amy MacIver had a chat with the organiser of the event, Duane Alexander on what the workshop has to offer youngsters.Read More