How this chef's all-female led restaurant is making waves on the global scene
Emazulwini restaurant at Makers Landing in V&A Waterfront is rightfully making waves in the global restaurant scene.
Its owner and chef, 27-year-old Mmabatho Molefe has already accumulated numerous accolades for the restaurant.
These include making the 2021 list for Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans, winning African Restaurant of the Year title at the 4th annual Luxe Restaurant Awards, being named Hospitality Pioneer on The World's 50 Best 50 Next List and being in the top 50 of TripAdvisor's best restaurants in Cape Town.
Growing up in KwaZulu-Natal, to a Zulu mother and grandmother, Molefe said living in the province heavily influenced the restaurant menu's mixture of haute cuisine with traditional Nguni and Zulu food.
For me, it was just a natural gravitation. I never thought that there would be food that I would represent fully other than the food that I grew up eating... [The mixture] was a perfect combination for me.Mmabatho Molefe, Chef and owner - Emazulwini restaurant
Emazulwini (meaning, the heavens) boasts an all-female, all-black team - something that's important for Molefe.
The most important thing about having an all-female team has been, for me, that I saw that investing in females is more beneficial because the statistics say that women reinvest more in their homes, and in their families, and their communities. So, it really means a lot.Mmabatho Molefe, Chef and owner - Emazulwini restaurant
Listen to the full interview above.
More from Lifestyle
Wimbledon semi-final: It's going to be tricky for Djokovic - analyst
Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson, speaks to Africa about the Wimbledon finals.Read More
I refuse to criminalise abortion: US attorney
Refilwe speaks to Douglas County district attorney, Suzanne Valdez, about not prosecuting women seeking abortions.Read More
How New Hope SA is fighting to end homelessness in Cape Town, for good
Refilwe Moloto spoke to the director of New Hope SA - Richard Bolland about the changes the organisation is bringing to the homeless community in Cape Town.Read More
What's next for UK government after Boris Johnson's resignation?
Refilwe speaks to Simon Usherwood, a professor of politics and international studies at the Open University in the UK, about Boris Johnson's resignation.Read More
SA Guide Dogs has fury friend to support your autistic child
Refilwe Moloto spoke to service dog and autism support dog trainer Adrian Naicker about the opening of applications and how these service animals can benefit autistic children.Read More
Unique business opportunity: 67 minutes of mentoring from top SA CEOs
Bruce Whitfield talks to Yolanda Cuba, founder of The Mentorship Boardroom, about this year's Mandela Day initiative.Read More
What can you do if telesales agent gets the sale by misleading you?
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up with Wesbank after a client unwittingly paid thousands for cover she didn't want.Read More
How to effectively plan for retirement
An Old Mutual executive gives advice and steps needed to retire comfortably.Read More
Musical theatre workshop gives youngsters a chance to discover new talents
Amy MacIver had a chat with the organiser of the event, Duane Alexander on what the workshop has to offer youngsters.Read More