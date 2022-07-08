How this chef's all-female led restaurant is making waves on the global scene





Emazulwini restaurant at Makers Landing in V&A Waterfront is rightfully making waves in the global restaurant scene.

Its owner and chef, 27-year-old Mmabatho Molefe has already accumulated numerous accolades for the restaurant.

These include making the 2021 list for Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans, winning African Restaurant of the Year title at the 4th annual Luxe Restaurant Awards, being named Hospitality Pioneer on The World's 50 Best 50 Next List and being in the top 50 of TripAdvisor's best restaurants in Cape Town.

Growing up in KwaZulu-Natal, to a Zulu mother and grandmother, Molefe said living in the province heavily influenced the restaurant menu's mixture of haute cuisine with traditional Nguni and Zulu food.

For me, it was just a natural gravitation. I never thought that there would be food that I would represent fully other than the food that I grew up eating... [The mixture] was a perfect combination for me. Mmabatho Molefe, Chef and owner - Emazulwini restaurant

Emazulwini (meaning, the heavens) boasts an all-female, all-black team - something that's important for Molefe.

The most important thing about having an all-female team has been, for me, that I saw that investing in females is more beneficial because the statistics say that women reinvest more in their homes, and in their families, and their communities. So, it really means a lot. Mmabatho Molefe, Chef and owner - Emazulwini restaurant

