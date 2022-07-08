Wimbledon semi-final: It's going to be tricky for Djokovic - analyst
- Rafael Nadal forced to withdraw from Wimbledon
- Djokovic to take home the spoils
Wimbledon is the oldest tennis tournament and it is regarded as the most prestigious in the world.
The home of the competition is the United Kingdom.
Friday's men's semi-final will see Novak Djokovic face Cameron Norrie to book a place in the final.
Nick Kyrgios had an easier path to the final as Spaniard Rafael Nadal had to pull out of the competition.
I think it's definitely going to be Djokovic. Although, it's going to be a tricky affair for him. He is playing against a first-time semi-finalist.Bruce Davidson - Tennis analyst
Djokovic has been struggling for form at Wimbledon. His had close matches leading up to the semi-finals but still is considered the favourite.
The 35-year-old [Djokovic] has won 3 of the last tournaments at Wimbledon. His got 6 titles under his belt. His got to the last 5 years of semi-finals. He definitely goes in as favourite.Bruce Davidson - Tennis analyst
Tomorrow, it will be the ladies' final. Elena Rybakina looks to beat Ons Jabeur to clinch the coveted Wimbledon title.
Scroll up and take a listen to the audio clip above.
