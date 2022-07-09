Here are Exclusive Books’ top non-fiction mid-year reads
July officially marks the second half of 2022 and while the country is faced with a myriad of issues, it is good to know that books still remain a place of solace for South Africans.
Amy MacIver spoke to Exclusive Books bookseller, Phemelo Motalane on the latest mid-year reading trends.
Here are the most popular non-fiction books:
Sabotage: Eskom Under Siege by Kyle Cowan Sabotage documents a story of conspiracy and subterfuge at Eskom South Africa's ailing power utility, giving new insights into a battle that threatens the country's economy.
Fortunes: The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons Fortunes details how business leaders such as Jannie Mouton, Michiel le Roux, Douw Steyn, Roelof Botha, Hendrik du Toit and a number of commercial farmers built their empires.
The Profiler Diaries 2 - From Crime Scene To Courtroom The second instalment of The Profiler Diaries, written by former South African Police Service (SAPS) head profiler, Dr Gerard Labuschagne recalls more of the 110-murder series and countless other bizarre crimes he analysed during the course of his career.
The Boy Who Never Gave Up The story profiles 16-year-old Emmanuel Taban who walked out of war-torn Sudan with nothing. Relying on the generosity of strangers, he made the long journey south to South Africa, via Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, travelling mostly by bus and on foot. The book details how he rose above extreme poverty, racism and xenophobia to become a South African success.
On the Devil's Trail This book details Captain Ben Bliksem Booysen's works on the Krugersdorp Killers' case that he was assigned in 2016. This after 11 people had already been brutally murdered by a group calling themselves_ Electus Per Deus. The book takes the reader a step further into a-behind-the scenes look into satanic killings and new details about the crimes.
Motalane shared that people now want to know the facts more than ever.
What was also quite interesting is that apart from all the situations that we are facing in the country more people are curling up to a good read.Phemelo Motalane, Exclusive Books Bookseller
Scroll up for the full interview.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/bernardbodo/bernardbodo1605/bernardbodo160500326/58281593-young-african-american-woman-reading-a-book-at-home-.jpg
More from Lifestyle
Are we there yet? Tips to plan the best vacation for you and your child
Ray White speaks to travel correspondent, Gabbi Brondani Rego, about planning a trip with children.Read More
'Everything is connected': Pianist Abdullah Ibrahim on life and music
Lester Kiewit spoke to Abdullah Ibrahim about the AI M7 Communities project.Read More
Chester Missing’s ‘Nice Racists’ - a long laugh that deals with prejudice
Amy MacIver chats to the duo about their new show 'Nice Racists'.Read More
On the bright side: Here are this week's happy stories
Mandy Wiener spoke to founder of Good Guy Things - Brent Lindeque about some of the happy stories in the country and ways to spread positivity.Read More
Wimbledon semi-final: It's going to be tricky for Djokovic - analyst
Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson, speaks to Africa about the Wimbledon finals.Read More
How this chef's all-female led restaurant is making waves on the global scene
Refilwe Moloto spoke to chef and owner of Emazulwini restaurant, Mmabatho Molefe, about her menu that serves modern Zulu cuisine at V&A Waterfront's Makers Landing.Read More
I refuse to criminalise abortion: US attorney
Refilwe speaks to Douglas County district attorney, Suzanne Valdez, about not prosecuting women seeking abortions.Read More
How New Hope SA is fighting to end homelessness in Cape Town, for good
Refilwe Moloto spoke to the director of New Hope SA - Richard Bolland about the changes the organisation is bringing to the homeless community in Cape Town.Read More
What's next for UK government after Boris Johnson's resignation?
Refilwe speaks to Simon Usherwood, a professor of politics and international studies at the Open University in the UK, about Boris Johnson's resignation.Read More