Fuel hike affecting good Samaritan who freely transports the elderly in CT





When our country hits hard times, a shining light is always the people who are willing to go the extra mile to help others out.

Lester Kiewit spoke to Gerome Hendriks who uses his own car to transport elderly people around Mitchells Plain, for free, whenever they need help getting somewhere.

Hendriks started offering lifts to the elderly eight years ago and wakes up as early as 4:30 am for daily pick-ups.

He said he realised how difficult and costly it could become for pensioners to get from place to place so he started offering lifts free of charge to help his community.

In addition to the lifts, Hendriks also runs a soup kitchen out of his home and said that they get so much support from their followers on their Facebook page Kingdom Foundation Investors.

With the cost of petrol rising and wear and tear on the car it is not always easy to provide this service but help from followers and supporters can go a long way to helping the golden members of our society.

