'Everything is connected': Pianist Abdullah Ibrahim on life and music
- Abdullah Ibrahim has been making music for more than half his life
- His M7 project has been up and running for 60 years
South Africa's most distinguished pianist Abdullah Ibrahim's M7 Communities project has been running for 60 years. The academy was started to mentor young musicians.
Ibrahim, at the age of 87, still performs and still shows dedication to life as a jazz musician.
My idea was that music or everything we do is not done in isolation. Everything is connected.Abdullah Ibrahim - South African jazz musician
Ibrahim sarcastically spoke about practicing '90 hours' a day.
On a daily basis, we do movement, we do meditation, what we eat and be cognisant of it.Abdullah Ibrahim - South African jazz musician
His project and the way he speaks about life, history and music, shows you how dedicated he really is to his craft.
Listen to the audio for more.
