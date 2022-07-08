'Everything is connected': Pianist Abdullah Ibrahim on life and music

Streaming issues? Report here
Sara-Jayne King Sara-Jayne King
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
07:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:45
MUSIC FEATURE: Zee Nxumalo
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Zee Nxumalo
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
07:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
A year after July unrest, govt says there’ve been threats to national security Referring to failed attempts to organise total shutdown protests that only gained traction on social media platforms, Police Minis... 8 July 2022 5:21 PM
A brighter weekend in SA as Eskom reduces load shedding to stages 2 and 3 Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News reporter Buhle Mbhele about this weekend's expected load shedding schedule. 8 July 2022 4:43 PM
Are we there yet? Tips to plan the best vacation for you and your child Ray White speaks to travel correspondent, Gabbi Brondani Rego, about planning a trip with children. 8 July 2022 4:18 PM
View all Local
Eight arrested for July unrest, security cluster reveals Mandy Wiener speaks to Theto Mahlakoana, senior political reporter at EWN, about the 2021 July unrest. 8 July 2022 1:53 PM
I refuse to criminalise abortion: US attorney Refilwe speaks to Douglas County district attorney, Suzanne Valdez, about not prosecuting women seeking abortions. 8 July 2022 9:54 AM
What's next for UK government after Boris Johnson's resignation? Refilwe speaks to Simon Usherwood, a professor of politics and international studies at the Open University in the UK, about Boris... 8 July 2022 8:55 AM
View all Politics
'Lion’s share of JSE returns comes from exposure to China, partly via Naspers' Pieter Hundersmarck (Fund Manager, Flagship Asset Management) on listed SA businesses' dependence on China - on The Money Show 7 July 2022 10:39 PM
Bidvest goes big in Australia with R1.8bn deal to buy cleaning company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Mpumi Madisa, CEO of Bidvest. 7 July 2022 9:12 PM
Unique business opportunity: 67 minutes of mentoring from top SA CEOs Bruce Whitfield talks to Yolanda Cuba, founder of The Mentorship Boardroom, about this year's Mandela Day initiative. 7 July 2022 9:00 PM
View all Business
Here are Exclusive Books’ top non-fiction mid-year reads Amy MacIver spoke to Exclusive Books bookseller - Phemelo Motalane on the latest mid-year reading trends. 9 July 2022 9:27 AM
Are we there yet? Tips to plan the best vacation for you and your child Ray White speaks to travel correspondent, Gabbi Brondani Rego, about planning a trip with children. 8 July 2022 4:18 PM
'Everything is connected': Pianist Abdullah Ibrahim on life and music Lester Kiewit spoke to Abdullah Ibrahim about the AI M7 Communities project. 8 July 2022 4:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Wimbledon semi-final: It's going to be tricky for Djokovic - analyst Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson, speaks to Africa about the Wimbledon finals. 8 July 2022 11:09 AM
Springboks make massive squad reshuffle for second test against Wales The Springboks made 19 changes to their match-day squad 23 including 6 uncapped players with Handre Pollard handed the captaincy. 5 July 2022 2:00 PM
'We got R2, a pie & Coke and I saved that money' - Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Rudolf Straeuli, CEO at Lions Rugby about his financial secrets and money habits. 5 July 2022 7:33 AM
View all Sport
'Everything is connected': Pianist Abdullah Ibrahim on life and music Lester Kiewit spoke to Abdullah Ibrahim about the AI M7 Communities project. 8 July 2022 4:03 PM
Stellies choir scores over 1 million views on YouTube for Greatest Showman cover The video has been watched 1, 191,854 times since being uploaded in October last year. 7 July 2022 2:52 PM
Former 7de Laan actor Denver Vraagom spins his favourite tracks on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 7 July 2022 11:02 AM
View all Entertainment
Black death: German organisation 'uncovers' the cause of the infectious disease John Maytham speaks to a German biochemist, Johannes Krause, about their research into the black death pandemic from 1346 to 1353.... 8 July 2022 12:34 PM
Wimbledon semi-final: It's going to be tricky for Djokovic - analyst Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson, speaks to Africa about the Wimbledon finals. 8 July 2022 11:09 AM
'Lion’s share of JSE returns comes from exposure to China, partly via Naspers' Pieter Hundersmarck (Fund Manager, Flagship Asset Management) on listed SA businesses' dependence on China - on The Money Show 7 July 2022 10:39 PM
View all World
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
How to effectively plan for retirement An Old Mutual executive gives advice and steps needed to retire comfortably. 7 July 2022 5:43 PM
[WATCH] Nigerian official bizarrely fakes fainting when grilled about corruption Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 July 2022 12:22 PM
View all Africa
Russians truly believe West to be 'bunch of perverts, engaged in homosexuality' Most of the population genuinely believes Putin’s propaganda, said history expert and emeritus professor at UKZN - Prof Irina Fila... 7 July 2022 2:44 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family' The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process,... 7 July 2022 1:44 PM
[WATCH] 'Soft life guru' promotes Flying Fish hard seltzer Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle explains why the Flying Fish campaign is her advertising hero - on The Money Show 6 July 2022 9:19 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

'Everything is connected': Pianist Abdullah Ibrahim on life and music

8 July 2022 4:03 PM
by Tyler Layman
Tags:
Music
Jazz
Abdullah Ibrahim

Lester Kiewit spoke to Abdullah Ibrahim about the AI M7 Communities project.
  • Abdullah Ibrahim has been making music for more than half his life
  • His M7 project has been up and running for 60 years

South Africa's most distinguished pianist Abdullah Ibrahim's M7 Communities project has been running for 60 years. The academy was started to mentor young musicians.

Ibrahim, at the age of 87, still performs and still shows dedication to life as a jazz musician.

My idea was that music or everything we do is not done in isolation. Everything is connected.

Abdullah Ibrahim - South African jazz musician

Ibrahim sarcastically spoke about practicing '90 hours' a day.

On a daily basis, we do movement, we do meditation, what we eat and be cognisant of it.

Abdullah Ibrahim - South African jazz musician

His project and the way he speaks about life, history and music, shows you how dedicated he really is to his craft.

Listen to the audio for more.




8 July 2022 4:03 PM
by Tyler Layman
Tags:
Music
Jazz
Abdullah Ibrahim

More from Entertainment

Stellies choir scores over 1 million views on YouTube for Greatest Showman cover

7 July 2022 2:52 PM

The video has been watched 1, 191,854 times since being uploaded in October last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former 7de Laan actor Denver Vraagom spins his favourite tracks on CapeTalk

7 July 2022 11:02 AM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elvis: Will new biopic get you all shook up or should it be returned to sender?

4 July 2022 2:42 PM

Sara-Jayne King and movie reviewer Gayle Edmunds chat about the Baz Lurhman-directed Elvis Presley biopic, 'Elvis'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Siba Mtongana on building her food empire

4 July 2022 1:36 PM

In the Chair with Lester Kiewit is South African celebrity chef, author and entrepreneur Siba Mtongana

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Going under the covers of new sex education show 'Uit die slaapkamer'

4 July 2022 9:54 AM

Sara-Jayne King is joined by Uit die Slaapkamer host and sexologist Dr Elna Rudolph and panelist and actress Adri Vivier.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ford and Izobell: Entertainment legends launch new theatre space on Long Street

4 July 2022 8:59 AM

Sara-Jayne King chats to musician Alistair Izobell about the opening of the Wave Theatre Cafe on Long Street this month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Adventurer and explorer Riaan Manser shares his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk

30 June 2022 1:02 PM

Tune in on Sunday at 10am for Riaan's curated playlist of music that tells the story of his life journey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fans bid a sad 'totsiens' to scrapped Afrikaans panel show Tussen Ons

30 June 2022 10:07 AM

After four years on local channel Kyknet, the all-female panel show Tussen Ons (Between Us) is coming to an end.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Voice star Keanu Harker followed his dreams told naysayers 'I believe in me'

27 June 2022 3:02 PM

Cape Town-born singer-songwriter Keanu Harker sits down with Sara-Jayne King to talk about his latest single, No More.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doccie another step in my healing process says Zephany Nurse: 'a story of hope'

26 June 2022 7:25 AM

Sara-Jayne King talked to Zephany Nurse before the world premiere of 'Girl, Taken' at the Encounters Documentary Film Festival.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Here are Exclusive Books’ top non-fiction mid-year reads

9 July 2022 9:27 AM

Amy MacIver spoke to Exclusive Books bookseller - Phemelo Motalane on the latest mid-year reading trends.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are we there yet? Tips to plan the best vacation for you and your child

8 July 2022 4:18 PM

Ray White speaks to travel correspondent, Gabbi Brondani Rego, about planning a trip with children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chester Missing’s ‘Nice Racists’ - a long laugh that deals with prejudice

8 July 2022 3:42 PM

Amy MacIver chats to the duo about their new show 'Nice Racists'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

On the bright side: Here are this week's happy stories

8 July 2022 3:03 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to founder of Good Guy Things - Brent Lindeque about some of the happy stories in the country and ways to spread positivity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wimbledon semi-final: It's going to be tricky for Djokovic - analyst

8 July 2022 11:09 AM

Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson, speaks to Africa about the Wimbledon finals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How this chef's all-female led restaurant is making waves on the global scene

8 July 2022 10:22 AM

Refilwe Moloto spoke to chef and owner of Emazulwini restaurant, Mmabatho Molefe, about her menu that serves modern Zulu cuisine at V&A Waterfront's Makers Landing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I refuse to criminalise abortion: US attorney

8 July 2022 9:54 AM

Refilwe speaks to Douglas County district attorney, Suzanne Valdez, about not prosecuting women seeking abortions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How New Hope SA is fighting to end homelessness in Cape Town, for good

8 July 2022 9:38 AM

Refilwe Moloto spoke to the director of New Hope SA - Richard Bolland about the changes the organisation is bringing to the homeless community in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What's next for UK government after Boris Johnson's resignation?

8 July 2022 8:55 AM

Refilwe speaks to Simon Usherwood, a professor of politics and international studies at the Open University in the UK, about Boris Johnson's resignation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA Guide Dogs has fury friend to support your autistic child

8 July 2022 7:56 AM

Refilwe Moloto spoke to service dog and autism support dog trainer Adrian Naicker about the opening of applications and how these service animals can benefit autistic children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

8 people arrested for inciting civil unrest in July last year - JCPS cluster

Local

What's next for UK government after Boris Johnson's resignation?

World Business Politics Lifestyle

Wimbledon semi-final: It's going to be tricky for Djokovic - analyst

World Sport Lifestyle

Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79

Africa

EWN Highlights

Here are Exclusive Books’ top non-fiction mid-year reads

9 July 2022 9:27 AM

Japan mourns as body of assassinated ex-PM Abe arrives in Tokyo

9 July 2022 8:12 AM

Stage 2 and 3 load shedding this weekend, but things may change - Eskom

9 July 2022 8:05 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA