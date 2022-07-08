Six-year-old Khaya Magadla's father calls out Joburg officials at memorial
The community of Soweto gathered for the memorial service for six-year-old Khaya Magadla who went missing after he fell into a manhole in Dlamini, in Soweto on 12 June.
The first part of the service was held at the manhole where Magadlwa was last seen.
This sought to honour the boy's spirit and it featured the release of 20 white doves.
Magadla's body was found three weeks after he went missing at the Eldorado Park Cemetery.
The tragic incident broke the hearts of Soweto's community, particularly his father who called out the City of Johannesburg for not providing the support that he believed he deserved.
[Magadla's father] had witnessed the technicians that had gone into the manhole searching for his son - almost not taking the search as seriously as he would've liked. He is quite hurt. He's repeated many times that he's actually been hurt by the City of Joburg.Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Six-year-old Khaya Magadla's father calls out Joburg officials at memorial
More from Local
Eight arrested for July unrest, security cluster reveals
Mandy Wiener speaks to Theto Mahlakoana, senior political reporter at EWN, about the 2021 July unrest.Read More
Al-Ghurbaah Foundation condemns MJC fatwa on homosexuality
The Al-Ghurbaah Foundation said that the Muslim community was starved of critical thinkers who could sit in the discomfort of a discussion around sexual and gender diversity without feeling that their masculinity was being threatened.Read More
8 people arrested for inciting civil unrest in July last year - JCPS cluster
The cluster was updating reporters in Pretoria on the progress made in implementing the findings of the panel of experts that looked into the cause of the anarchy.Read More
Fuel hike affecting good Samaritan who freely transports the elderly in CT
Lester Kiewit spoke to Gerome Hendriks who uses his car to transport elderly people around Mitchells Plain, for free, whenever they need help getting somewhere.Read More
Cape Town City Guide: Try something different this weekend
Treat your significant other to a date night, or spend some time connecting with friends and enjoy what the beautiful city has to offer.Read More
A year after July unrest, KZN business owner hopes SA has learned lessons
It’s been one year since South Africa was gripped by deadly civil unrest and criminality, which claimed over 300 lives nationally in a matter of a week.Read More
July unrest: One year later - A look back at the riots that shook SA
A year after the July unrest in 2021 rocked South Africa, Eyewitness News looks back at its coverage of the riots and looting that unfolded in Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal.Read More
'Lion’s share of JSE returns comes from exposure to China, partly via Naspers'
Pieter Hundersmarck (Fund Manager, Flagship Asset Management) on listed SA businesses' dependence on China - on The Money ShowRead More
Unique business opportunity: 67 minutes of mentoring from top SA CEOs
Bruce Whitfield talks to Yolanda Cuba, founder of The Mentorship Boardroom, about this year's Mandela Day initiative.Read More