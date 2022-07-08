



After a long and potentially challenging week, it can be easy to lose track of the positive things happening around us, so before heading into the weekend take a moment to look at some good things that happened this week.

Mandy Wiener spoke to the founder of Good Things Guy - Brent Lindeque about some of the happy stories in the country and ways to spread positivity.

One good news story that has swept through the country is the incredible tale of the missing Boston Terrier - Skunk, who was safely found after getting lost for 19 days in Constantia Nek, Cape Town. The dog lagged behind his family, became confused and ran in the opposite direction, and after days of silence and community searches, he was found alive and returned to his family.

It seems that no matter how dark times get, we can always find goodness in the kindness of strangers, and this is definitely the case for a young student from the Drakensberg Boys Choir. After the tragic loss of his father, his mother was unable to afford his school fees and started a crowdfunding page, and thanks to the support from others, his fees are now completely paid off.

When the bad news starts to feel overwhelming, it's so important to take a moment to look at the good things around us and remember that tomorrow is another day.

To find out more, listen to the full audio below.

This article first appeared on 702 : On the bright side: Here are this week's happy stories