On the bright side: Here are this week's happy stories
After a long and potentially challenging week, it can be easy to lose track of the positive things happening around us, so before heading into the weekend take a moment to look at some good things that happened this week.
Mandy Wiener spoke to the founder of Good Things Guy - Brent Lindeque about some of the happy stories in the country and ways to spread positivity.
One good news story that has swept through the country is the incredible tale of the missing Boston Terrier - Skunk, who was safely found after getting lost for 19 days in Constantia Nek, Cape Town. The dog lagged behind his family, became confused and ran in the opposite direction, and after days of silence and community searches, he was found alive and returned to his family.
It seems that no matter how dark times get, we can always find goodness in the kindness of strangers, and this is definitely the case for a young student from the Drakensberg Boys Choir. After the tragic loss of his father, his mother was unable to afford his school fees and started a crowdfunding page, and thanks to the support from others, his fees are now completely paid off.
When the bad news starts to feel overwhelming, it's so important to take a moment to look at the good things around us and remember that tomorrow is another day.
To find out more, listen to the full audio below.
This article first appeared on 702 : On the bright side: Here are this week's happy stories
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_110382124_friends-having-fun-at-a-music-festival.html?vti=lyeyx4ucx2y7aerjt7-1-2
More from Lifestyle
Here are Exclusive Books’ top non-fiction mid-year reads
Amy MacIver spoke to Exclusive Books bookseller - Phemelo Motalane on the latest mid-year reading trends.Read More
Are we there yet? Tips to plan the best vacation for you and your child
Ray White speaks to travel correspondent, Gabbi Brondani Rego, about planning a trip with children.Read More
'Everything is connected': Pianist Abdullah Ibrahim on life and music
Lester Kiewit spoke to Abdullah Ibrahim about the AI M7 Communities project.Read More
Chester Missing’s ‘Nice Racists’ - a long laugh that deals with prejudice
Amy MacIver chats to the duo about their new show 'Nice Racists'.Read More
Wimbledon semi-final: It's going to be tricky for Djokovic - analyst
Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson, speaks to Africa about the Wimbledon finals.Read More
How this chef's all-female led restaurant is making waves on the global scene
Refilwe Moloto spoke to chef and owner of Emazulwini restaurant, Mmabatho Molefe, about her menu that serves modern Zulu cuisine at V&A Waterfront's Makers Landing.Read More
I refuse to criminalise abortion: US attorney
Refilwe speaks to Douglas County district attorney, Suzanne Valdez, about not prosecuting women seeking abortions.Read More
How New Hope SA is fighting to end homelessness in Cape Town, for good
Refilwe Moloto spoke to the director of New Hope SA - Richard Bolland about the changes the organisation is bringing to the homeless community in Cape Town.Read More
What's next for UK government after Boris Johnson's resignation?
Refilwe speaks to Simon Usherwood, a professor of politics and international studies at the Open University in the UK, about Boris Johnson's resignation.Read More