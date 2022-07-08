Chester Missing’s ‘Nice Racists’ - a long laugh that deals with prejudice
One cannot help but chuckle at South Africa’s most famous puppet, Chester Missing’s satirical jabs of the country’s political elite.
Now he, along with his side-kick and ventriloquist Conrad Koch, are back with another hilarious instalment.
Amy MacIver chats to the duo about their new show Nice Racists.
Conrad says the show will deconstruct race in a funny and relatable way without the harsh backlash from social media.
You know we’re always talking about race but we never really get into it an a way that is safe and kind because on social, oh my goodness they are such a##holes, on this we have a lot of fun but we get real about the serious issues - about apartheid, privilege, history the whole deal.Conrad Koch, Ventriloquist
He adds that the comedic act caters to everyone but is particularly aimed at the stubborn family member who does not want to understand their own prejudices.
But if you have friends that go 'I don’t see colour' or they go 'all lives matter'… it’s a great show for getting that family member who doesn't get it or you think could deal with some of their own prejudices. It’s not about blaming anyone; it’s about being able to look in and think 'how can I, as a South African, contribute to making it better'.Conrad Koch, Ventriloquist
The show will debut at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August.
Catch the chuckle-worthy pair live at The Protea Hotel Fire & Ice! in Cape Town from 6 to 16 July 2022.
Tickets start from R120 on Quicket.
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Lifestyle
Here are Exclusive Books’ top non-fiction mid-year reads
Amy MacIver spoke to Exclusive Books bookseller - Phemelo Motalane on the latest mid-year reading trends.Read More
Are we there yet? Tips to plan the best vacation for you and your child
Ray White speaks to travel correspondent, Gabbi Brondani Rego, about planning a trip with children.Read More
'Everything is connected': Pianist Abdullah Ibrahim on life and music
Lester Kiewit spoke to Abdullah Ibrahim about the AI M7 Communities project.Read More
On the bright side: Here are this week's happy stories
Mandy Wiener spoke to founder of Good Guy Things - Brent Lindeque about some of the happy stories in the country and ways to spread positivity.Read More
Wimbledon semi-final: It's going to be tricky for Djokovic - analyst
Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson, speaks to Africa about the Wimbledon finals.Read More
How this chef's all-female led restaurant is making waves on the global scene
Refilwe Moloto spoke to chef and owner of Emazulwini restaurant, Mmabatho Molefe, about her menu that serves modern Zulu cuisine at V&A Waterfront's Makers Landing.Read More
I refuse to criminalise abortion: US attorney
Refilwe speaks to Douglas County district attorney, Suzanne Valdez, about not prosecuting women seeking abortions.Read More
How New Hope SA is fighting to end homelessness in Cape Town, for good
Refilwe Moloto spoke to the director of New Hope SA - Richard Bolland about the changes the organisation is bringing to the homeless community in Cape Town.Read More
What's next for UK government after Boris Johnson's resignation?
Refilwe speaks to Simon Usherwood, a professor of politics and international studies at the Open University in the UK, about Boris Johnson's resignation.Read More