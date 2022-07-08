A year after July unrest, govt says there’ve been threats to national security

Streaming issues? Report here
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
MUSIC FEATURE: Zee Nxumalo
8 July 2022 5:21 PM
by Theto Mahlakoana & Veronica Mokhoali
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Cyril Ramaphosa
Gauteng
Thandi Modise
Mondli Gungubele
Looting
KwaZulu-Natal
July Unrest

Referring to failed attempts to organise total shutdown protests that only gained traction on social media platforms, Police Minister Bheki Cele on Friday said these are indicative of better coordination of law enforcement structures.

JOHANNESBURG - The government said there had been several threats to the country's national security over the past year, similar to the July 2021 unrest.

Referring to failed attempts to organise total shutdown protests that only gained traction on social media platforms, Police Minister Bheki Cele on Friday said these were indicative of better coordination of law enforcement structures.

The July unrest expert panel report commissioned by President Cyril Ramaphosa found that there was a lack of an inclusive communication strategy among the security cluster organs and ministers during the crisis last year.

The government said it was working hard to keep South Africans safe as the assertion that the July violence of 2021 was an attempted insurrection fades.

Defence Minister Thandi Modise said: “We are keeping our eyes and ears on the ground. We are monitoring what is happening in the country, we are not leaving anything to chance. But we are not going to trial people by media, we are going to allow the justice criminal system of South Africa to work.”

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said a lot of work had been done with improvements including the formulation of a national security strategy under way.

“The manifestation of threats to security and stability is rapidly changing and is realising itself in ways that are complex and to which traditional, conventional current approaches can no longer be applied effectively. It is therefore in the interest of the national security that the state constantly monitors, assess and react to changes in the strategic environment.”

The ministers, however, say they remained concerned about the security of the country, pointing to pressure points in society caused by the increased cost of living among other factors.

STILL COUNTING THE COSTS

Gauteng residents said some of the conditions in which the July unrest occurred had worsened for many households as the cost of living continues to spiral, making it unaffordable for many.

Violent riots, widespread looting and other criminal elements flared up in parts of Gauteng following Jacob Zuma's incarceration at the Estcourt Correctional Centre.

Mobs of looters overran at least 80 out of 500 shopping malls in the province including the Pan Africa Mall in Alexandra.

More than 300 people were killed and infrastructure, business and industry suffered billions of rands in damage. In Gauteng alone, the economic cost of the riots stood at R5 billion, with 18,000 jobs lost.

But a year later, residents are still counting the cost of the social consequences of the unrest.

The sounds of shattered glass, crowds forcing their way into businesses, and rubber bullets reverberated across Gauteng this time last year.

What initially started as a protest against Zuma's jailing mushroomed into sporadic protests that turned into rampant looting, growing more violent and destructive in parts of Alexandra, Thembisa, Soweto, and Mamelodi.

Stores were set alight, shops were hollowed out with everything from food supplies, medicines to flat-screen TVs and clothing being carried off during the pillaging.

Community members clashed with the police, in what has been described as the worst mass violence in South Africa since the end of apartheid.

A year later and residents in Alexandra are still bearing the impact of last year’s mayhem.

On Watt Avenue, it's not hard to notice the remnants of the several days of sporadic violence, a row of stores remain closed while others still bear black smoke stains after they were ransacked and set ablaze.

Pan Africa Mall was one of the worst hit shopping centres in the province but former councillor and community leader Curtis Cupido said the chaos and the destruction was unrelenting and random, from large corporations to struggling small businesses.

While the dust has settled, and the carnage a distant memory to some, resident like Makeiso Selepe have been jobless for the last 11 months.

While questions linger over the root causes of the violence and riots, South Africans are hoping for accountability.

COMMUNITIES STILL LEFT DIVIDED

The root causes of the violence and destruction that spread across Gauteng have left residents in Jabulani, Soweto divided.

While South Africans are none the wiser about who exactly masterminded the eight days of mayhem that threatened the country's stability, resident in Jabulani are at loggerheads with many blaming the chaos on criminality, while others say looters stripped stores and business out of desperation.

“On that day, if people were at work, who would have been here to loot? People lost livelihoods and were desperate. Who would loot mealie-meal?” one resident asked.

Last year, police failed to contained the carnage at Jabulani Mall after residents hijacked a Pikitup truck to break through the gates of the Soweto shopping centre.

Those who witnessed the destruction say the situation had nothing to do with hunger or poverty, but everything to do with people who wanted to forcefully and violently change the system.


This article first appeared on EWN : A year after July unrest, govt says there’ve been threats to national security




