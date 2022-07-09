Generators keep wastewater treatment plant going after Eskom copper cable theft
The Zandvliet Wastewater Treatment Works (WWTW) was almost brought to a standstill on Thursday when criminals stole Eskom copper cables.
The plant's generators are helping the City of Cape Town cope with the loss of power, says Dr Zahid Badroodien - Water and Sanitation's mayoral committee member.
Thankfully our generators are keeping the facility going... but this comes at a large expense to our residents.Dr Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation - City of Cape Town
Dr Badroodien says the City is having to replenish its diesel tanks daily until the cables are replaced.
🔴 Yesterday criminals forced the Zandvliet Wastewater Treatment Works into standstill by stealing the Eskom Copper Cables. The facility has large generators which is helping us cope with the loss of power, but this comes at a large expense to our residents. pic.twitter.com/RIBSvcmLim— Dr Zahid Badroodien (@ZahidBadroodien) July 8, 2022
The WWTW treats effluent from areas including Kuils River, Delft, Blackheath Industria, De Wijnlanden, and Khayelitsha.
Residents with any information regarding the theft can report the information by calling 107 or 021 480 7700.
Source : https://twitter.com/ZahidBadroodien/status/1545328073964486657/photo/1
