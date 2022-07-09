SA is loving The Kiffness remix of Bheki Cele 'shut up' outburst





Police Minister Bheki Cele speaking to the leadership of farmers in Free State at Mitz Agricultural Union Hall. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

The Kiffness has turned Police Minister Bheki Cele's 'shut up' rant into a song, and the remix is a huge hit.

Cele went viral after he lashed out at the leader of a civil rights organisation during a meeting on community safety in Gugulethu in Cape Town.

The meeting turned into a shouting match when Action Society's Ian Cameron accused the Minister of failing in his duties to address serious crime in the area.

‘Not fit to be minister’ - Opposition parties slam Cele’s outburst in Gugulethu

Police forcibly removed Cameron from the venue after Cele repeatedly screamed at him to 'shut up!'.

And The Kiffness has jumped in to entertain South Africans with a topical remix once again:

Action Society vowed to take legal action against Minister Cele.

'We won't keep quiet,' says activist after Cele's 'shut up' rant

"Wherever we are mandated... we will keep on supporting those communities and we will speak out against someone like Cele" says Cameron.