SA is loving The Kiffness remix of Bheki Cele 'shut up' outburst
The Kiffness has turned Police Minister Bheki Cele's 'shut up' rant into a song, and the remix is a huge hit.
Cele went viral after he lashed out at the leader of a civil rights organisation during a meeting on community safety in Gugulethu in Cape Town.
The meeting turned into a shouting match when Action Society's Ian Cameron accused the Minister of failing in his duties to address serious crime in the area.
‘Not fit to be minister’ - Opposition parties slam Cele’s outburst in Gugulethu
Police forcibly removed Cameron from the venue after Cele repeatedly screamed at him to 'shut up!'.
And The Kiffness has jumped in to entertain South Africans with a topical remix once again:
Bheki Cele “Shut Up” remix #CeleMustGo pic.twitter.com/dyMwJDD9JZ— The Kiffness (@TheKiffness) July 7, 2022
Action Society vowed to take legal action against Minister Cele.
'We won't keep quiet,' says activist after Cele's 'shut up' rant
"Wherever we are mandated... we will keep on supporting those communities and we will speak out against someone like Cele" says Cameron.
