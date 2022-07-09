Help your child harness the potential of the digital world
The digital world is changing at a rapid pace, giving children opportunities to explore various roles.
Gugu Mhlungu talks to human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush, about what parents can do to help their kids approach the digital world so they properly harness all it has to offer.
“Every choice that we or our children make with regard to life or anything we do digitally has consequences. Particularly the internet – the internet remembers everything.’’Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
Every child on the internet has limitless potential to become anything, whether good or bad, she says.
Bush adds that there are various platforms parents can use to help build their children’s career from social activism to content creation.
For social activism the internet is amazing, your child can sign up to communityhours.co.za, where they can set up a community service project, say, to collect Teddy bears for children who don’t have toys.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
For more information, read Nikki’s book Tech-savvy Parenting or continue the conversation with Nikki on her closed Facebook group called Parenting Matters.
Listen to the full interview below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Help your child harness the potential of the digital world
