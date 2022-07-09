Help your child harness the potential of the digital world

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 07:10
The Sunday New Review
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Katie MacDonald
Graeme Raubenheimer
Today at 07:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 08:10
'How to Die' podcast
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 09:10
The UK Report with Gavin Grey
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:20
The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds: Thor: Love and Thunder
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gayle Edmunds UK Number
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Early
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Load shedding moves up to stage 4 on Sunday afternoon - Eskom Eskom's announced that power cuts will escalate due to loss of some generation units and a delay in returning others to service. 9 July 2022 6:22 PM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 9 July 2022 5:50 PM
CoCT pushes drivers to toe the line at traffic lights with new warning system In-road lights will help drivers get the message and allow pedestrians to cross safely at intersections, says City of Cape Town. 9 July 2022 4:11 PM
View all Local
SA is loving The Kiffness remix of Bheki Cele 'shut up' outburst Police Minster Bheki Cele went viral after lashing out at the leader of a civil rights organisation who criticised his leadership 9 July 2022 3:46 PM
Eight arrested for July unrest, security cluster reveals Mandy Wiener speaks to Theto Mahlakoana, senior political reporter at EWN, about the 2021 July unrest. 8 July 2022 1:53 PM
I refuse to criminalise abortion: US attorney Refilwe speaks to Douglas County district attorney, Suzanne Valdez, about not prosecuting women seeking abortions. 8 July 2022 9:54 AM
View all Politics
What's next for UK government after Boris Johnson's resignation? Refilwe speaks to Simon Usherwood, a professor of politics and international studies at the Open University in the UK, about Boris... 8 July 2022 8:55 AM
'Lion’s share of JSE returns comes from exposure to China, partly via Naspers' Pieter Hundersmarck (Fund Manager, Flagship Asset Management) on listed SA businesses' dependence on China - on The Money Show 7 July 2022 10:39 PM
Bidvest goes big in Australia with R1.8bn deal to buy cleaning company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Mpumi Madisa, CEO of Bidvest. 7 July 2022 9:12 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Fussy penguins turn up their beaks at cheaper fish option As prices keep rising, an aquarium in Japan tried to cut costs by switching its penguins to a cheaper fish. 9 July 2022 5:51 PM
[WATCH] Viral travel hack shows how to keep plane seats next to you free! TikToker Mike Davis has shared a unique and rather off-putting way to keep fellow passengers from sitting next to you on a plane.... 9 July 2022 1:20 PM
Help your child harness the potential of the digital world Gugu Mhlungu talks to human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush, about what parents can do to help their kids approach the... 9 July 2022 12:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
Late attacking brilliance gifts Wales a win over the Springboks in Bloemfontein Wales have scored their first victory against the Springboks here in South Africa. 9 July 2022 7:40 PM
Wimbledon semi-final: It's going to be tricky for Djokovic - analyst Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson, speaks to Africa about the Wimbledon finals. 8 July 2022 11:09 AM
Springboks make massive squad reshuffle for second test against Wales The Springboks made 19 changes to their match-day squad 23 including 6 uncapped players with Handre Pollard handed the captaincy. 5 July 2022 2:00 PM
View all Sport
'Everything is connected': Pianist Abdullah Ibrahim on life and music Lester Kiewit spoke to Abdullah Ibrahim about the AI M7 Communities project. 8 July 2022 4:03 PM
Stellies choir scores over 1 million views on YouTube for Greatest Showman cover The video has been watched 1, 191,854 times since being uploaded in October last year. 7 July 2022 2:52 PM
Former 7de Laan actor Denver Vraagom spins his favourite tracks on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 7 July 2022 11:02 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Fussy penguins turn up their beaks at cheaper fish option As prices keep rising, an aquarium in Japan tried to cut costs by switching its penguins to a cheaper fish. 9 July 2022 5:51 PM
Black death: German organisation 'uncovers' the cause of the infectious disease John Maytham speaks to a German biochemist, Johannes Krause, about their research into the black death pandemic from 1346 to 1353.... 8 July 2022 12:34 PM
Wimbledon semi-final: It's going to be tricky for Djokovic - analyst Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson, speaks to Africa about the Wimbledon finals. 8 July 2022 11:09 AM
View all World
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
How to effectively plan for retirement An Old Mutual executive gives advice and steps needed to retire comfortably. 7 July 2022 5:43 PM
[WATCH] Nigerian official bizarrely fakes fainting when grilled about corruption Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 July 2022 12:22 PM
View all Africa
Russians truly believe West to be 'bunch of perverts, engaged in homosexuality' Most of the population genuinely believes Putin’s propaganda, said history expert and emeritus professor at UKZN - Prof Irina Fila... 7 July 2022 2:44 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family' The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process,... 7 July 2022 1:44 PM
[WATCH] 'Soft life guru' promotes Flying Fish hard seltzer Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle explains why the Flying Fish campaign is her advertising hero - on The Money Show 6 July 2022 9:19 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Help your child harness the potential of the digital world

9 July 2022 12:26 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Parenting
Internet
Nikki Bush
fourth industrial revolution
digital economy

Gugu Mhlungu talks to human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush, about what parents can do to help their kids approach the digital world.

The digital world is changing at a rapid pace, giving children opportunities to explore various roles.

Gugu Mhlungu talks to human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush, about what parents can do to help their kids approach the digital world so they properly harness all it has to offer.

“Every choice that we or our children make with regard to life or anything we do digitally has consequences. Particularly the internet – the internet remembers everything.’’

Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

Every child on the internet has limitless potential to become anything, whether good or bad, she says.

Bush adds that there are various platforms parents can use to help build their children’s career from social activism to content creation.

For social activism the internet is amazing, your child can sign up to communityhours.co.za, where they can set up a community service project, say, to collect Teddy bears for children who don’t have toys.

Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

For more information, read Nikki’s book Tech-savvy Parenting or continue the conversation with Nikki on her closed Facebook group called Parenting Matters.

Listen to the full interview below.


This article first appeared on 702 : Help your child harness the potential of the digital world




9 July 2022 12:26 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Parenting
Internet
Nikki Bush
fourth industrial revolution
digital economy

More from Lifestyle

[WATCH] Fussy penguins turn up their beaks at cheaper fish option

9 July 2022 5:51 PM

As prices keep rising, an aquarium in Japan tried to cut costs by switching its penguins to a cheaper fish.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Viral travel hack shows how to keep plane seats next to you free!

9 July 2022 1:20 PM

TikToker Mike Davis has shared a unique and rather off-putting way to keep fellow passengers from sitting next to you on a plane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here are Exclusive Books’ top non-fiction mid-year reads

9 July 2022 9:27 AM

Amy MacIver spoke to Exclusive Books bookseller - Phemelo Motalane on the latest mid-year reading trends.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are we there yet? Tips to plan the best vacation for you and your child

8 July 2022 4:18 PM

Ray White speaks to travel correspondent, Gabbi Brondani Rego, about planning a trip with children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Everything is connected': Pianist Abdullah Ibrahim on life and music

8 July 2022 4:03 PM

Lester Kiewit spoke to Abdullah Ibrahim about the AI M7 Communities project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chester Missing’s ‘Nice Racists’ - a long laugh that deals with prejudice

8 July 2022 3:42 PM

Amy MacIver chats to the duo about their new show 'Nice Racists'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

On the bright side: Here are this week's happy stories

8 July 2022 3:03 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to founder of Good Guy Things - Brent Lindeque about some of the happy stories in the country and ways to spread positivity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wimbledon semi-final: It's going to be tricky for Djokovic - analyst

8 July 2022 11:09 AM

Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson, speaks to Africa about the Wimbledon finals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How this chef's all-female led restaurant is making waves on the global scene

8 July 2022 10:22 AM

Refilwe Moloto spoke to chef and owner of Emazulwini restaurant, Mmabatho Molefe, about her menu that serves modern Zulu cuisine at V&A Waterfront's Makers Landing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I refuse to criminalise abortion: US attorney

8 July 2022 9:54 AM

Refilwe speaks to Douglas County district attorney, Suzanne Valdez, about not prosecuting women seeking abortions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Zephany Nurse's parents relieved after kidnapper finally admits to crime

Local

SPCA rescues puppies from dogfighting: 'They'll never have to endure that again'

Local

[WATCH] Viral travel hack shows how to keep plane seats next to you free!

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Sri Lanka's president to resign after being chased from home

9 July 2022 9:59 PM

Late attacking brilliance gifts Wales a win over the Springboks in Bloemfontein

9 July 2022 7:40 PM

Rybakina battles back against Jabeur to win Wimbledon title

9 July 2022 6:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA