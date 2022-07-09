Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:10
The Sunday New Review
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Katie MacDonald
Graeme Raubenheimer
Today at 07:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 08:10
'How to Die' podcast
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 09:10
The UK Report with Gavin Grey
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:20
The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds: Thor: Love and Thunder
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gayle Edmunds UK Number
No Items to show
SPCA rescues puppies from dogfighting: 'They'll never have to endure that again'

9 July 2022 2:34 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Dog fighting
SPCA
Cape of Good Hope SPCA
Parkwood
Pitbull
animal rescue
dog rescue

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA raided properties in Parkwood to rescue puppies being trained for dogfighting.
Image of staffordshire/pitbull terrier-type breed @ esoxx/123rf.com

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has rescued a number of puppies from the horror of dogfighting, after raiding properties in Parkwood in Cape Town.

After receiving video footage of the puppies being force-trained to fight, the SPCA got a court order and carried out the raid alongside the SAPS Animal Control Unit.

"The footage... shows a group of youngsters, some as young as 7 years old enticing three pit-bull-terrier-type pups, approximately four months old, to attack each other."

RELATED: SPCA says securing evidence in dog fighting cases remains a major challenge

The pups were being trained to become fighting dogs. When they did not want to attack each other, they were antagonised to continue fighting. One of the puppies tried to get away but was unable to as he was held tightly on a leash, forced to defend himself.

Cape of Good Hope SPCA

At the first address, two puppies and two other dogs were seized. Evidence gathered at the scene resulted in the team raiding two other properties, where four more dogs were rescued.

The SPCA says it will now lay criminal charges of illegal animal fighting and animal cruelty against the culprits in terms of the Animals Protection Act

Dogfighting is illegal in South Africa. A person found guilty for any involvement in dogfighting is liable for a fine of R80 000 and/or imprisonment of up to 24 months with a criminal record.

Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Click here to find the link to make a donation that will help cover the costs of safely keeping the rescued dogs at an undisclosed location.




