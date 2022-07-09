SPCA rescues puppies from dogfighting: 'They'll never have to endure that again'
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has rescued a number of puppies from the horror of dogfighting, after raiding properties in Parkwood in Cape Town.
After receiving video footage of the puppies being force-trained to fight, the SPCA got a court order and carried out the raid alongside the SAPS Animal Control Unit.
"The footage... shows a group of youngsters, some as young as 7 years old enticing three pit-bull-terrier-type pups, approximately four months old, to attack each other."
The pups were being trained to become fighting dogs. When they did not want to attack each other, they were antagonised to continue fighting. One of the puppies tried to get away but was unable to as he was held tightly on a leash, forced to defend himself.Cape of Good Hope SPCA
At the first address, two puppies and two other dogs were seized. Evidence gathered at the scene resulted in the team raiding two other properties, where four more dogs were rescued.
*Rescue* DOGFIGHTING— Cape of Good Hope SPCA (@capespca) July 8, 2022
With SAPS and a court order, the SPCA Inspectorate raided properties in Parkwood after receiving video footage showing puppies being force-trained for dog fighting.https://t.co/0gqIVlnR8j#Medinox #AnimalCruelty #AnimalHealth #AnimalWelfare #AnimalSafety
The SPCA says it will now lay criminal charges of illegal animal fighting and animal cruelty against the culprits in terms of the Animals Protection Act
Dogfighting is illegal in South Africa. A person found guilty for any involvement in dogfighting is liable for a fine of R80 000 and/or imprisonment of up to 24 months with a criminal record.Cape of Good Hope SPCA
Click here to find the link to make a donation that will help cover the costs of safely keeping the rescued dogs at an undisclosed location.
