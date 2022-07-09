



EASTERN CAPE - The Eastern Cape Education Department says it will continue to support rape survivors who are still at school.

This is despite the mother of a 13-year-old from Komani - who says that she is not receiving any support after her daughter was allegedly gang-raped in June. The mother is now preparing to take the school to court because after the incident, her daughter was chased away from school.

The mother of the alleged rape victim says the department is yet to provide her daughter with trauma counselling as promised.

She claims the management of Maria Louw high school falsely accused her child before conducting any investigations.

“I questioned their response to us, they said we should take the child’s belongings and leave with her…also the school failed to put in writing why they had suspended her,” said the mother.

A former pupil Babalwa Magqwanti says the incident comes as no surprise: “There wasn’t much outrage, the outrage that was supposed to happen because people enable rape culture so much… it was business as usual.”

The South African Human Rights Commission is conducting its own investigation on the matter. Meanwhile, the suspects - who are out on bail, will be appearing in court next month.

The mother cannot be named to protect the identity of her child.

This article first appeared on EWN : 'Why suspend my child?' Asks mom of teen allegedly gang-raped at EC school