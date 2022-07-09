CoCT pushes drivers to toe the line at traffic lights with new warning system
Are you the driver that waits before the stop line at a red traffic light as you should, or the one that overshoots it?
The City of Cape Town's now started installing in-road warning lights to address the problem of pedestrians being forced to divert around stopped vehicles (sometimes outside of the crossing itself).
The lights can be seen at two pedestrian crossings along Buitengracht Street.
These intersections were chosen as they form part of major pedestrian routes between the CBD and Green Point, frequented by locals and tourists says the City.
The in-road lights operate in sync with the red traffic signals indicating to vehicular traffic to stop, says the City.
The purpose of the red in-road warning lights is to create a visual barrier ahead of the pedestrian crossing line so that drivers get the message that stopping beyond the [warning] lights is not allowed.Rob Quintas, Mayco Member for Urban Mobility - City of Cape Town
CoCT also wants the light system to be installed at other major intersections.
Click here to read the City's announcement for more detail.
Source : https://www.capetown.gov.za/Media-and-news/In-road%20warning%20lights%20encourage%20better%20driving%20behaviour
