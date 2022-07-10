Soweto tavern deaths: 15 shot dead, at least 9 wounded
SOWETO - Fifteen people have been shot dead at a tavern in Soweto.
It’s understood nine others have been wounded in the mass shooting which took place in the early hours of Sunday morning near the Nomzamo informal settlement.
Confirming the incident - Gauteng Police Commissioner, Elias Mawela said the unknown gunmen randomly opened fire at the patrons.
"It happened around 12:30 this morning, unfortunately, 12 died on the scene and another one died on arrival at Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital and the 14th one also died after admission," said Mawela early on Sunday.
The death toll has risen to 15.
The shooting comes exactly two weeks after the tragic deaths of 21 people at a tavern in East London.
Police are at the scene in Nomzamo Park, Soweto where mass shooting took place in the early hours of this morning. 14 people have after unknown gunmen opened fire on patrons inside the Emazulwini tavern. MS. #NomzamoTavern pic.twitter.com/WppiMWrbTp— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 10, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : Soweto tavern deaths: 15 shot dead, at least 9 wounded
