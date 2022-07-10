Soweto tavern shooting: Motive unknown, GP police looking for suspects
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a mass shooting which claimed the lives of 15 people, wounding at least nine others in Soweto.
It’s understood gunmen, armed with rifles and 9mm pistols opened fire at a crowd of revellers in a tavern near the Nomzamo informal settlement in the early hours of Sunday morning.
"What I can say is the assailants came into the tavern they found those people, they were enjoying themselves unprovoked and they start shooting off them using the rifles...and thus far the investigation is still continuing," said provincial Police Commissioner, Elias Mawela.
"12 people died on the scene and another one died on arrival at Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital and the 14th one also died after admission," said Mawela, adding that the victims were between the ages of 19 and 35.
Mawela added that the motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage and no arrests have been made. The police have pleaded with anyone who may have information about the shooting incident to contact their nearest police.
Meanwhile, the police say they have opened 14 cases of murder and nine of attempted murder.
This article first appeared on EWN : Soweto tavern shooting: Motive unknown, GP police looking for suspects
Source : @SAPoliceService/Twitter
