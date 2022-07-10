Pietermaritzburg tavern shooting: 4 people dead, at least 8 wounded





Four people have died after a shooting at a tavern in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday. At least 12 people were shot - while eight others were admitted to hospital.

KwaZulu-Natal police said two armed men driving a VW Polo stormed into the establishment at Sweetwaters and opened fire on patrons.

"Suspects fled the scene soon after the incident. The deceased are aged between 30 and 45," said the police’s Nqobile Gwala.

Gwala said charges of murder and attempted murder have been opened.

This happens as Gauteng police are looking for suspects involved in a mass shooting that happened in the early hours of Sunday morning in a Soweto tavern, that left 15 people dead and at least nine others wounded.

