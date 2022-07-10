Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
White rhino reintroduced to key Mozambique park The mammals returned to Zinave National Park for the first time in more than 40 years. 10 July 2022 12:08 PM
Pietermaritzburg tavern shooting: 4 people dead, at least 8 wounded KwaZulu-Natal police said two armed men stormed into an establishment at Sweetwaters and opened fire on patrons on Saturday night. 10 July 2022 11:21 AM
Soweto tavern shooting: Motive unknown, GP police looking for suspects Gauteng police say the circumstances surrounding a mass shooting which claimed the lives of 15 people in Soweto are being investig... 10 July 2022 11:00 AM
View all Local
SA is loving The Kiffness remix of Bheki Cele 'shut up' outburst Police Minster Bheki Cele went viral after lashing out at the leader of a civil rights organisation who criticised his leadership 9 July 2022 3:46 PM
Eight arrested for July unrest, security cluster reveals Mandy Wiener speaks to Theto Mahlakoana, senior political reporter at EWN, about the 2021 July unrest. 8 July 2022 1:53 PM
I refuse to criminalise abortion: US attorney Refilwe speaks to Douglas County district attorney, Suzanne Valdez, about not prosecuting women seeking abortions. 8 July 2022 9:54 AM
View all Politics
What's next for UK government after Boris Johnson's resignation? Refilwe speaks to Simon Usherwood, a professor of politics and international studies at the Open University in the UK, about Boris... 8 July 2022 8:55 AM
'Lion’s share of JSE returns comes from exposure to China, partly via Naspers' Pieter Hundersmarck (Fund Manager, Flagship Asset Management) on listed SA businesses' dependence on China - on The Money Show 7 July 2022 10:39 PM
Bidvest goes big in Australia with R1.8bn deal to buy cleaning company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Mpumi Madisa, CEO of Bidvest. 7 July 2022 9:12 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Fussy penguins turn up their beaks at cheaper fish option As prices keep rising, an aquarium in Japan tried to cut costs by switching its penguins to a cheaper fish. 9 July 2022 5:51 PM
[WATCH] Viral travel hack shows how to keep plane seats next to you free! TikToker Mike Davis has shared a unique and rather off-putting way to keep fellow passengers from sitting next to you on a plane.... 9 July 2022 1:20 PM
Help your child harness the potential of the digital world Gugu Mhlungu talks to human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush, about what parents can do to help their kids approach the... 9 July 2022 12:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
Late attacking brilliance gifts Wales a win over the Springboks in Bloemfontein Wales have scored their first victory against the Springboks here in South Africa. 9 July 2022 7:40 PM
Wimbledon semi-final: It's going to be tricky for Djokovic - analyst Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson, speaks to Africa about the Wimbledon finals. 8 July 2022 11:09 AM
Springboks make massive squad reshuffle for second test against Wales The Springboks made 19 changes to their match-day squad 23 including 6 uncapped players with Handre Pollard handed the captaincy. 5 July 2022 2:00 PM
View all Sport
'Everything is connected': Pianist Abdullah Ibrahim on life and music Lester Kiewit spoke to Abdullah Ibrahim about the AI M7 Communities project. 8 July 2022 4:03 PM
Stellies choir scores over 1 million views on YouTube for Greatest Showman cover The video has been watched 1, 191,854 times since being uploaded in October last year. 7 July 2022 2:52 PM
Former 7de Laan actor Denver Vraagom spins his favourite tracks on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 7 July 2022 11:02 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Fussy penguins turn up their beaks at cheaper fish option As prices keep rising, an aquarium in Japan tried to cut costs by switching its penguins to a cheaper fish. 9 July 2022 5:51 PM
Black death: German organisation 'uncovers' the cause of the infectious disease John Maytham speaks to a German biochemist, Johannes Krause, about their research into the black death pandemic from 1346 to 1353.... 8 July 2022 12:34 PM
Wimbledon semi-final: It's going to be tricky for Djokovic - analyst Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson, speaks to Africa about the Wimbledon finals. 8 July 2022 11:09 AM
View all World
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
How to effectively plan for retirement An Old Mutual executive gives advice and steps needed to retire comfortably. 7 July 2022 5:43 PM
[WATCH] Nigerian official bizarrely fakes fainting when grilled about corruption Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 July 2022 12:22 PM
View all Africa
Russians truly believe West to be 'bunch of perverts, engaged in homosexuality' Most of the population genuinely believes Putin’s propaganda, said history expert and emeritus professor at UKZN - Prof Irina Fila... 7 July 2022 2:44 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family' The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process,... 7 July 2022 1:44 PM
[WATCH] 'Soft life guru' promotes Flying Fish hard seltzer Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle explains why the Flying Fish campaign is her advertising hero - on The Money Show 6 July 2022 9:19 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

White rhino reintroduced to key Mozambique park

10 July 2022 12:08 PM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Rhino
Mozambique
Zinave National Park

The mammals returned to Zinave National Park for the first time in more than 40 years.

White rhino reintroduced to Mozambique park

Nineteen white rhino from South Africa arrived in Mozambique this week, marking the reintroduction of the species into the Zinave National Park. The mammals are the first to roam a key national park in more than four decades.

The Zinave National Park is part of the Great Limpopo Transfrontier Park which links South Africa, Mozambique and Zimbabwe. The move was the longest road transfer of rhinos ever completed. It’s expected to boost tourism in the park which was destroyed by a civil war.

Gugu Mhlungu and nature conservationist, Tim Neary, spoke to CEO of The Peace Parks Foundation about the relocation.

So many of the species are endangered, not because of their numbers, but because of their lack of habitat.

Tim Neary, csi and nature conservationist

The are in a contained sanctuary, the park itself is more than 4,000 square kilometers, so they don’t roam the entire 4,000 kilometers they only roam in a much much smaller fenced sanctuary that’s about 18 and a half thousand hectres.

Werner Myburgh, CEO of Peace Parks Foundation

We also monitor them, so we have sensors on each rhino and we’ve got an operations control room, and we can actually see where every rhino is 24/7. I won’t guarantee that they are 100% safe, I don’t think anybody can say that any way, because it’s such a high value prize for poachers and of course the value of rhino horn. Certainly they are safe as one can be

Werner Myburgh, CEO of Peace Parks Foundation

You can listen to the full interview below


This article first appeared on 702 : White rhino reintroduced to key Mozambique park




10 July 2022 12:08 PM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Rhino
Mozambique
Zinave National Park

More from Local

Pietermaritzburg tavern shooting: 4 people dead, at least 8 wounded

10 July 2022 11:21 AM

KwaZulu-Natal police said two armed men stormed into an establishment at Sweetwaters and opened fire on patrons on Saturday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Soweto tavern shooting: Motive unknown, GP police looking for suspects

10 July 2022 11:00 AM

Gauteng police say the circumstances surrounding a mass shooting which claimed the lives of 15 people in Soweto are being investigated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tributes continue to pour in for SA media icons - Kevin Savage and Barry Ronge

10 July 2022 9:10 AM

Both were well known on the radio for many years while Ronge was known for his many newspaper and magazine articles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Soweto tavern deaths: 15 shot dead, at least 9 wounded

10 July 2022 8:13 AM

It’s understood nine others have been wounded in the mass shooting which took place in the early hours of Sunday morning near the Nomzamo informal settlement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Load shedding moves up to stage 4 on Sunday afternoon - Eskom

9 July 2022 6:22 PM

Eskom's announced that power cuts will escalate due to loss of some generation units and a delay in returning others to service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

9 July 2022 5:50 PM

Schedules and load shedding status for your area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CoCT pushes drivers to toe the line at traffic lights with new warning system

9 July 2022 4:11 PM

In-road lights will help drivers get the message and allow pedestrians to cross safely at intersections, says City of Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA is loving The Kiffness remix of Bheki Cele 'shut up' outburst

9 July 2022 3:46 PM

Police Minster Bheki Cele went viral after lashing out at the leader of a civil rights organisation who criticised his leadership

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SPCA rescues puppies from dogfighting: 'They'll never have to endure that again'

9 July 2022 2:34 PM

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA raided properties in Parkwood to rescue puppies being trained for dogfighting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Why suspend my child?' Asks mom of teen allegedly gang-raped at EC school

9 July 2022 2:20 PM

The mother is now preparing to take the school to court because after the incident, her daughter was chased away from school.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Zephany Nurse's parents relieved after kidnapper finally admits to crime

Local

SPCA rescues puppies from dogfighting: 'They'll never have to endure that again'

Local

Tributes continue to pour in for SA media icons - Kevin Savage and Barry Ronge

Local

EWN Highlights

Parliament slams door on DA, ATM over Phala Phala saga

10 July 2022 2:39 PM

Hold Gordhan and De Ruyter accountable for load shedding - SA Union of Students

10 July 2022 2:20 PM

'Worst nightmare': Kyrgios tackles Djokovic for Wimbledon title

10 July 2022 1:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA