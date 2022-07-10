White rhino reintroduced to key Mozambique park
White rhino reintroduced to Mozambique park
Nineteen white rhino from South Africa arrived in Mozambique this week, marking the reintroduction of the species into the Zinave National Park. The mammals are the first to roam a key national park in more than four decades.
The Zinave National Park is part of the Great Limpopo Transfrontier Park which links South Africa, Mozambique and Zimbabwe. The move was the longest road transfer of rhinos ever completed. It’s expected to boost tourism in the park which was destroyed by a civil war.
Gugu Mhlungu and nature conservationist, Tim Neary, spoke to CEO of The Peace Parks Foundation about the relocation.
So many of the species are endangered, not because of their numbers, but because of their lack of habitat.Tim Neary, csi and nature conservationist
The are in a contained sanctuary, the park itself is more than 4,000 square kilometers, so they don’t roam the entire 4,000 kilometers they only roam in a much much smaller fenced sanctuary that’s about 18 and a half thousand hectres.Werner Myburgh, CEO of Peace Parks Foundation
We also monitor them, so we have sensors on each rhino and we’ve got an operations control room, and we can actually see where every rhino is 24/7. I won’t guarantee that they are 100% safe, I don’t think anybody can say that any way, because it’s such a high value prize for poachers and of course the value of rhino horn. Certainly they are safe as one can beWerner Myburgh, CEO of Peace Parks Foundation
You can listen to the full interview below
This article first appeared on 702 : White rhino reintroduced to key Mozambique park
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/white-rhino-calf-mother-running-4997858/
