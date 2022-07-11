Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Excellence is the only way: James Ngcobo's reviving the Joburg City Theatre

11 July 2022 9:45 AM
by Amo Ramela
Tags:
James Ngcobo
Joburg City Theatre

Award winning actor and director James Ngcobo has joined the Joburg City Theatre as an artistic director, leaving the Market Theatre Foundation after nine years.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Theatre (JCT) artistic director James Ngcobo believes that creating excellent theatre is the only way to get people out of their homes to watch live plays once more, and getting the best content creators to sync the realities if the audiences with the art space.

Speaking to Tshidi Madia on Inside Eyewitness News about his new appointment as an artistic director at the JCT, Ngcobo said that he was a firm believer of excellence being one of the ways to persuade people to go watch performances.

“I have been working with my new team to find out what content is being put out there and who are its audience, but nothing will sway people to come in more than excellence as theatre is meant to be in sync with what is happening in the country and work in a way that is cognisant of reflecting people’s lives.”

Ngcobo, who had nine years of success at the Market Theater Foundation as an artistic director, hit the ground running as of 1 July, with the JCT going straight into rehearsals as the theatre celebrates its 60 years on 16 July.

“We’ve been excited in creating this piece with inspiration to some of the content that has been done in the past 60 years.”

Award-winning actor and director Ngcobo is responsible for developing and implementing an artistic vision for 10 spaces under the JCT umbrella, which includes Roodepoort Theatre, Soweto Theatre and Jabulani Amphitheatre.


This article first appeared on EWN : Excellence is the only way: James Ngcobo's reviving the Joburg City Theatre




