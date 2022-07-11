"Sorry for the inconvenience" - CoCT says refuse bin collections back on track
Good news for Cape Town residents affected by the recent refuse collection delays.
The City says that from today (Monday), the collection service will resume its normal schedule.
Last month, the City announced that were would be disruption to services in the Helderberg, Khayelitsha, Kraaifontein and Atlantic collections area.
The reason it was down, said the City, was due to "contract administrative processes" which needed to be concluded to activate implementation of the new and expanded contracts.
Most of the administrative issues impacting the refuse collection service contracts have now been resolved.Alderman Grant Twigg, Mayoral - Committee Member for Urban Waste Management -City of Cape Town
I would like to thank residents for their patience and understanding while administrative issues impacting the refuse collection service contracts were being resolved.Alderman Grant Twigg, Mayoral - Committee Member for Urban Waste Management -City of Cape Town
