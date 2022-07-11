SA athlete runs 3 triathlons in 6 days to raise funds for charity
Running a single triathlon is already an incredible feat, but one South African athlete decided to raise the bar and run three triathlons on three continents over six days to raise money for For Afrika.
Refilwe Moloto spoke to South African athlete Rehan Greeff about how and why he completed this grueling challenge.
Greeff started his challenge in South Africa, flew to Uganda and finished off in the UK, covering an incredible 683.5km over these three events.
His reasoning for this is to raise money and awareness for the incredible work of For Afrika, which he has been standing with since 2017, after undergoing several operations on his knees to be able to run.
Up until 2017 I wasn't even able to run. I experienced a miracle for my knees, I had five knee operations. I wasn't in a position to run but from 2017, I stood with For Afrika and annually put on events like this and challenged myself to raise money.Rehan Greeff, SA athlete
When he started getting involved with the organisation he put R100 a month towards the work of For Afrika and encourages everyone to do the same to help the amazing cause.
To find out more, listen to the full audio above.
