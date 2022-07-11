Play your part - CoCT pledges R244M of community upgrades, but wants your help





As the City of Cape Town prepares to spend tens of millions of rand upgrading several community and health facilities, it's asking residents to 'do their part' by protecting these spaces from vandalism.

The City’s Community Services and Health Directorate will spend just more than R244 million upgrading clinics, multi-purpose centres, libraries and parks.

But it says the improvements are being done in a landscape of limited resources and increasing vandalism.

The City is doing its part in providing facilities, but I encourage residents to do their part and not only take ownership of these assets, but also prevent it from becoming vandalised, Councillor Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - CoCT

Among the upgrades due to take place:

Upgrade of the Maitland Crematorium

Elsies River integrated recreation facility

Mfuleni integrated recreation facility

Upgrade to Hartleyvale Stadium

Upgrade to Bishop Lavis sports ground

Mandela Park integrated recreational facility

Clinic upgrades

By providing places and spaces where residents can be healthy and socialise, we are investing in our communities Councillor Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - CoCT

The money we will spend is an investment not only into a myriad facilities, but also the lives of our residents. Councillor Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - CoCT

