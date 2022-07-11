Play your part - CoCT pledges R244M of community upgrades, but wants your help
RELATED: CoCT asks public to keep watch over new railings on popular St James walkway
As the City of Cape Town prepares to spend tens of millions of rand upgrading several community and health facilities, it's asking residents to 'do their part' by protecting these spaces from vandalism.
The City’s Community Services and Health Directorate will spend just more than R244 million upgrading clinics, multi-purpose centres, libraries and parks.
But it says the improvements are being done in a landscape of limited resources and increasing vandalism.
The City is doing its part in providing facilities, but I encourage residents to do their part and not only take ownership of these assets, but also prevent it from becoming vandalised,Councillor Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - CoCT
Among the upgrades due to take place:
-
Upgrade of the Maitland Crematorium
-
Elsies River integrated recreation facility
-
Mfuleni integrated recreation facility
-
Upgrade to Hartleyvale Stadium
-
Upgrade to Bishop Lavis sports ground
-
Mandela Park integrated recreational facility
-
Clinic upgrades
By providing places and spaces where residents can be healthy and socialise, we are investing in our communitiesCouncillor Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - CoCT
The money we will spend is an investment not only into a myriad facilities, but also the lives of our residents.Councillor Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - CoCT
RELATED: Table View beachfront to get facelift - project likely to run into 2025
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/missing_child_case.html?oriSearch=missing+case&sti=n7k2lfonu83jlu3nd0|&mediapopup=111455202
More from Local
Western Cape ports to get a R16.1 billion infrastructure upgrade
Mike Mills interviews maritime author Brian Ingpen.Read More
Rise Against Hunger aims to give 52,000 meals to ECD centres for Mandela Day
Pippa Hudson talks to Brian Nell, Rise Against Hunger CEO about the initiative.Read More
Limpopo confirms first case of monkeypox in 42-year-old Swiss man
Mandy Wiener interviews Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba.Read More
Intrepid Xena at it again! Sniffs out mandrax hidden inside insect spray can
Can-drax! It's another win in the fight against crime for K9 Xena and her handler Constable Clinton AdamsRead More
Shut up or Thula: Why Dali Mpofu's linguistic claims might be legal gymnastics
Lester Kiewit speaks to Gerhard van Huyssteen linguist at North-West University about the potential multilingualism fault lines of how we express ourselves.Read More
PP impeachment inquiry: 'Parliament finally taking its responsibility seriously'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News' Babalo Ndenze and Lawson Naidoo of the Council for Advancement of SA Constitution.Read More
National Taxi Alliances calls on govt to slash fuel prices
Mandy Weiner speaks to the National Taxis Alliance spokesperson Theo Malele.Read More
King Misuzulu accused of alcohol abuse by uncle in bid to stop coronation
This revelation was made by King Misuzulu’s uncle, Prince Mbonisi KaBhekuzulu, who detailed the alleged incident in an explosive affidavit that was filed with the Pretoria High Court last week.Read More
Home Affairs thrusts looming ZEP expiration under the spotlight
Clement Manyathela spoke to Home Affairs minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi about the termination of the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits and the establishment of the Border Management Authority.Read More