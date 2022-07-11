Small-scale fishers left behind in alloaction of fishing rights
There has been widespread rejection of the 2021/22 Fishing Rights Allocation Process (FRAP) with calls from small-scale fishers and fishing communities to appeal the rights allocation process.
Lester Kiewit speaks to South African United Fishing Front’s national coordinator Pedro Garcia about the reason behind the appeal.
While the FRAP process has nothing to do with small-scale fishers who have their own dispensation and policies - the problem lies with the allocation of fishing rights, says Garcia.
It is alleged that marine rights have largely been awarded to large-scale fishing industries.
Garcia has also observed that commercially viable fishing rights have been unfairly awarded to big companies.
That leaves 80% of commercially viable resources to enterprises and fishing communities are left with just 10% of resources, he explains.
Garcia says the disparity has been growing over the past 20 years and communities are now struggling to cope.
It has reached a stage where now all our people are in survival mode. Basically, we have malnutrition in our communities now, we have families of four to five surviving on R200 a week.Pedro Garcia, National coordinator - South African United Fishing Front
The FRAP application process has also been described as convoluted and inaccessible.
Garcia says the technological access to online facilities in small fishing communities is ridiculous.
Besides the fact that our small-scale fisheRs don’t have access to what we consider as basic at this point in time also speaks to the disconnect between government and the small-scale producers in South Africa.Pedro Garcia, National coordinator - South African United Fishing Front
Listen to the full audio above for more details.
