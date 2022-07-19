Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022





Planning for retirement should not be a stressful exercise. This is why mapping out what you want for your future is one of the essential and first steps to take. Retirement planning incorporates more than money. It is a lifestyle change, not an event that happens when you are 60 years or older.

Our family, business, health and legacy plays a part in planning for retirement. It is about our aspirations and the life we want to live during retirement. It is planning for a time where we are no longer restricted by the “9 to 5” but can do what we love – all the time.

As much as you prepare for retirement financially, it is equally as important to prepare yourself for the emotional impact retirement can have on your life. Spend less in the lead-up to your retirement, foster new lifestyle habits and find engaging ways to contribute – be it to past professions or in communities – these simple steps will ensure continued fulfilment.

Start planning for the retirement you deserve at the second annual PPS Retirement Summit on Thursday, 28 July 2022. This three-hour hybrid event will take an in-depth look at local and international insights that will assist attendees in adequately planning for retirement.

Join Bongani Bingwa and in-studio and streaming guests, including trends expert and founder of Flux Trends, Dion Chang, Anil Thakersee, Linda Sherlock, Richard Carlyle and Ayanda Seboni at the PPS Retirement Summit, in partnership with Business Day and Financial Mail.

Register at www.pps.co.za/retirementsummit

PPS – Success is better, shared.

PPS is a licensed life insurer, controlling company and authorised FSP