Universities have significant gap in student accommodation: Fundi





A white paper has revealed that there is a significant student accommodation gap at South African universities that Fundi, an education finance and fund management entity, believes needs to be addressed.

Fundi is an organisation that has been involved in the education space for the past 26 years and helps with the financing of higher education from tuition loans to accommodation support and more.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to the Fundi chief executive officer Makgau Dibakwane about research into student accommodation in South Africa.

According to this research, there is a capacity gap of around 500,000 beds, which can create challenges for students coming from rural or semi-rural areas to find spaces to stay at university.

This has a negative impact on the student’s potential for success at university, especially for those who are coming to the city for the first time and are now unable to find a safe space to live in an unfamiliar environment.

We have a very unique challenge in SA. All of these students need to come and live in areas they’ve never been to before and they need to be living in shared spaces. And we just need to make sure they are in safe accommodation, safe spaces, in order to ensure and improve their chances of succeeding. Makgau Dibakwane, Fundi CEO

According to Dibakwane, Fundi is prepared to partner with any relevant stakeholders to address this gap and ensure any measures are put in place to find a solution that aids the students in need.

