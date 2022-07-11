CPT anti-gang unit find illegal gun in ice cream container buried in garden
A tip-off about an illegal firearm at a property in Retreat at the weekend, led members of the Anti-Gang Unit Combat Team to a house in Chopin Road, where they found a gun buried in an ice cream container in the backyard
In addition to the firearm, six rounds of ammunition was confiscated and a 20-year-old suspect was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
Meanwhile, in the same area, the team arrested three suspects, a 29-year-old and two suspects age 20, on a murder and attempted murder case in nearby Steenberg.
Police say the confiscated weapons will be sent for forensic examination in order to determine if they were used during previous reported firearm-related offences.
Once charged, the suspects are expected to appear in court.
Every illegal firearm confiscated, is a weapon that is no longer available to be used in the commission of a serious crime.Lt Gen Patekile, Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape - SAPS
These confiscations are an indication that every endeavour is made by our members to reduce the proliferation of unlawful firearms from the hands of lawbreakers,Lt Gen Patekile, Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape - SAPS
Source : pexels.com
