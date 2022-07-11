Dismantle Pravin Gordhan’s public enterprises department to save Eskom: IFP
Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) said load shedding has South Africa “teetering on the edge of a bottomless precipice”.
The party further suggested that Pravin Gordhan’s public enterprises department should be dismantled on Monday.
The party recently convened a four-day workshop where the performance of Eskom came under the spotlight as part of a broader concern around our state-owned enterprises (SOEs).
The country and Eskom’s fortunes are inextricably intertwined, the IFP warned.
It’s always everybody else… Nobody at Eskom takes responsibility…Mkhuleko Hlengwa, national spokesperson - IFP
The party wants the government to place all SOEs under their line function departments.
We don’t believe the Department of Public Enterprises… has the energy and outlook… and business acumen to run these SOEs like the businesses they should be…Mkhuleko Hlengwa, national spokesperson - IFP
Refilwe Moloto asked IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa why they called for the disbandment of the Public Enterprises Department (scroll up to listen).
Quite clearly, the ANC is not fit to govern. That’s an issue the electorate needs to fix, come the next election…Mkhuleko Hlengwa, national spokesperson - IFP
If the government’s agenda is to privatise… then just do it! … We support private/public partnerships… but we want it done in a transparent, honest manner…Mkhuleko Hlengwa, national spokesperson - IFP
Source : Cindy Archillies/EWN
More from Business
Western Cape ports to get a R16.1 billion infrastructure upgrade
Mike Mills interviews maritime author Brian Ingpen.Read More
How to keep your pension plans intact
Refilwe Moloto interviews Saleem Sonday, Head of Group Savings at Allan Gray.Read More
What's next for UK government after Boris Johnson's resignation?
Refilwe speaks to Simon Usherwood, a professor of politics and international studies at the Open University in the UK, about Boris Johnson's resignation.Read More
'Lion’s share of JSE returns comes from exposure to China, partly via Naspers'
Pieter Hundersmarck (Fund Manager, Flagship Asset Management) on listed SA businesses' dependence on China - on The Money ShowRead More
Bidvest goes big in Australia with R1.8bn deal to buy cleaning company
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Mpumi Madisa, CEO of Bidvest.Read More
Unique business opportunity: 67 minutes of mentoring from top SA CEOs
Bruce Whitfield talks to Yolanda Cuba, founder of The Mentorship Boardroom, about this year's Mandela Day initiative.Read More
What can you do if telesales agent gets the sale by misleading you?
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up with Wesbank after a client unwittingly paid thousands for cover she didn't want.Read More
How to effectively plan for retirement
An Old Mutual executive gives advice and steps needed to retire comfortably.Read More
All striking Eskom staff return to work, stage 4 power cuts announced for Friday
Eskom said it was still required to continue implementing load shedding for the foreseeable future until the situation had been normalised.Read More
More from Opinion
I refuse to criminalise abortion: US attorney
Refilwe speaks to Douglas County district attorney, Suzanne Valdez, about not prosecuting women seeking abortions.Read More
Russians truly believe West to be 'bunch of perverts, engaged in homosexuality'
Most of the population genuinely believes Putin’s propaganda, said history expert and emeritus professor at UKZN - Prof Irina Filatova.Read More
MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family'
The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process, I have learned invaluable lessons about myself and the cause of the organisation.Read More
[WATCH] 'Soft life guru' promotes Flying Fish hard seltzer
Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle explains why the Flying Fish campaign is her advertising hero - on The Money ShowRead More
Eskom wage deal: 'No one is happy'
Mandy Wiener spoke to Theto Mahlakoana - senior political reporter at Eyewitness News about Eskom's wage bill agreement.Read More
Expect an interest rate hike of between 50 to 75 basis points in July - expert
Mandy Wiener spoke to Bianca Botes - director at Citadel Global.Read More
From Serena Williams to Dell - how to 'reverse engineer' your way to success
Ian Mann reviews 'Decoding Greatness: How the Best in the World Reverse Engineer Success' - on The Money ShowRead More
Cremora ad with trans woman 'a wasted opportunity', 'insult to inclusion'
Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle discuss Cremora's latest 'inclusive' TV advert.Read More
Guns from Namibia finding their way into South Africa
Lester Kiewit chats to Major-General Jeremy Vearey on guns being brought in from Namibia into South Africa.Read More
More from Politics
PP impeachment inquiry: 'Parliament finally taking its responsibility seriously'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News' Babalo Ndenze and Lawson Naidoo of the Council for Advancement of SA Constitution.Read More
SA is loving The Kiffness remix of Bheki Cele 'shut up' outburst
Police Minster Bheki Cele went viral after lashing out at the leader of a civil rights organisation who criticised his leadershipRead More
Eight arrested for July unrest, security cluster reveals
Mandy Wiener speaks to Theto Mahlakoana, senior political reporter at EWN, about the 2021 July unrest.Read More
I refuse to criminalise abortion: US attorney
Refilwe speaks to Douglas County district attorney, Suzanne Valdez, about not prosecuting women seeking abortions.Read More
What's next for UK government after Boris Johnson's resignation?
Refilwe speaks to Simon Usherwood, a professor of politics and international studies at the Open University in the UK, about Boris Johnson's resignation.Read More
Manyi: The day of Zuma's arrest is one of the darkest in SA's history
The foundation is marking a year since Zuma was jailed for contempt of court in July 2021.Read More
Nomvula Mokonyane to take state capture findings against her on review
Former premier and minister Nomvula Mokonyane has described the state capture commission's report as subjective, accusing its chairperson, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, and some members of the commission’s legal team of meddling in politics.Read More
Eskom wage deal: 'No one is happy'
Mandy Wiener spoke to Theto Mahlakoana - senior political reporter at Eyewitness News about Eskom's wage bill agreement.Read More
Only SAns hold the power to vote for alternative party other than ANC: Holomisa
Clement Manyathela spoke to the leader of the United Democratic Movement (UDM), Bantu Holomisa, about the role of opposition parties in South Africa.Read More
More from Local
Western Cape ports to get a R16.1 billion infrastructure upgrade
Mike Mills interviews maritime author Brian Ingpen.Read More
Rise Against Hunger aims to give 52,000 meals to ECD centres for Mandela Day
Pippa Hudson talks to Brian Nell, Rise Against Hunger CEO about the initiative.Read More
Limpopo confirms first case of monkeypox in 42-year-old Swiss man
Mandy Wiener interviews Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba.Read More
Intrepid Xena at it again! Sniffs out mandrax hidden inside insect spray can
Can-drax! It's another win in the fight against crime for K9 Xena and her handler Constable Clinton AdamsRead More
Shut up or Thula: Why Dali Mpofu's linguistic claims might be legal gymnastics
Lester Kiewit speaks to Gerhard van Huyssteen linguist at North-West University about the potential multilingualism fault lines of how we express ourselves.Read More
PP impeachment inquiry: 'Parliament finally taking its responsibility seriously'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News' Babalo Ndenze and Lawson Naidoo of the Council for Advancement of SA Constitution.Read More
National Taxi Alliances calls on govt to slash fuel prices
Mandy Weiner speaks to the National Taxis Alliance spokesperson Theo Malele.Read More
King Misuzulu accused of alcohol abuse by uncle in bid to stop coronation
This revelation was made by King Misuzulu’s uncle, Prince Mbonisi KaBhekuzulu, who detailed the alleged incident in an explosive affidavit that was filed with the Pretoria High Court last week.Read More
Home Affairs thrusts looming ZEP expiration under the spotlight
Clement Manyathela spoke to Home Affairs minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi about the termination of the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits and the establishment of the Border Management Authority.Read More