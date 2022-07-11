Recreating tavern spaces could help curb violence - activist





This past weekend marked the death of 19 lives in Soweto and Pietermaritzburg taverns.

The worrying trend of deaths has received calls by President Cyril Ramaphosa on law enforcement officials to bring the perpetrators to book, while the National Liquor Traders Association urged police to investigate suspicions over the targeting of taverns.

While the blame game persists, a youth-based non-profit organisation, Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence, suggests recreating tavern spaces through engagements.

The organisation hosts tavern dialogues, which facilitates healthy spaces for men to talk about their experiences in the township.

The organisation's director Vanita Daniels speaks to Lester Kiewit about this initiative.

Daniels says due to the history of apartheid, taverns stand as a bedrock of communities because people often have nowhere to gather and engage with others.

Taverns have become sort of bedrocks of communities for better or for worse… if we are saying that people should not go to taverns, where should they go and what are the facilities available? Vanita Daniels, Director - Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence

Instead recreating what happens in the taverns could be a possible solution for the violence that occurs, she says.

The dialogue sessions are an example of this, which have yielded positive results.

One of the strangest things that happened is that the men would actually stop drinking and we would be talking to them between two to three hours, and they were so engaged. Vanita Daniels, Director - Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence

Listen to full audio for more.