Africa
Opinion
How to keep your pension plans intact

11 July 2022 2:36 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Allan Gray
Retirement
Personal finance
Early retirement
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
great resignation
Saleem Sonday

Refilwe Moloto interviews Saleem Sonday, Head of Group Savings at Allan Gray.

All over the world, millions of people are quitting their jobs – a shift that has become known as the “great resignation”. In South Africa, the same phenomenon is playing out amongst skilled employees, despite huge unemployment affecting its lesser-skilled workforce.

© adiruch/123rf.com

RELATED: How much you need to retire: Stellenbosch University devises a new formula

Surveys have shown that about 20% of employees who left their jobs during and after the pandemic regret doing so, a trend some are calling the “great regret” or “great reality check”.

Workers resigning to grab a better opportunity is not a new phenomenon, says Allan Gray's head of savings Saleem Sonday.

What is different right now is the rapid pace at which it is happening, making attracting, and retaining talent more critical than ever.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Sonday about the impact of resignations on retirement plans (scroll up to listen).

Many more people are taking early retirement… Some are making a career switch… Some people are reluctant to move back to an in-person job… They don’t want to work in person ever again… Some people are relocating… somewhere nicer… Changing jobs because of work/life balance…

Saleem Sonday, head of savings - Allan Gray

You are penalised from a tax perspective [when not preserving retirement savings upon changing jobs] … A two-pot system will come into effect next year, hopefully…

Saleem Sonday, head of savings - Allan Gray

RELATED: Retirement annuities – here’s what happens if your fund manager goes bankrupt

People are going to have to work for longer… You hit a reset button [when accessing retirement funds upon resigning] … The pandemic… has forced some people to withdraw their money…

Saleem Sonday, head of savings - Allan Gray



